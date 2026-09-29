Singapore's ICA outlined the official process for foreign travellers to extend their stay beyond their initial entry period

The ICA clarified that a visit pass issued at the border, not an entry visa, determines how long a foreign national may remain in Singapore

Border authorities also warned that holding a valid Singapore visa does not guarantee entry into the country

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Singapore has introduced an official process for foreign visitors who want to extend their stay beyond the period initially granted to them.

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has clarified how foreigners can lawfully remain in the country for longer after their arrival.

Singapore ICA explains how foreigners can extend their stay in the country. Photo credit: SOPA Images/Getty Images.

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The latest guidance also explains the difference between an entry visa, an electronic Visit Pass and the SG Arrival Card.

How foreigners can extend their stay in Singapore

Singapore's Immigration & Checkpoints Authority has outlined the procedure for foreign visitors who wish to remain in the country beyond the date stated on their initial electronic Visit Pass (e-Pass).

According to the guidance, a foreign national's permitted period of stay is separate from the validity period of their entry visa.

Instead, the length of stay is determined by the e-Pass issued to the traveller when they arrive at an immigration checkpoint.

Foreigners who want to stay beyond the date indicated on their initial e-Pass must apply for an extension of their Short-Term Visit Pass (STVP) through the ICA's designated digital channels.

Singapore clarifies SG Arrival Card

The ICA also clarified that the electronic SG Arrival Card that travellers are required to submit before arriving in Singapore is not an entry visa.

The authority further stressed that every traveller, regardless of age, must have their own valid passport or travel document.

Collective travel documents are not permitted under Singapore's border regulations.

Valid Singapore visa does not guarantee entry

The ICA also reminded foreign travellers that having a valid Singapore entry visa does not automatically guarantee admission into the country.

Travellers remain subject to immigration clearance when they arrive at Singapore's checkpoints.

Visitors must also meet the relevant health and security requirements and comply with travel advisories that may be in force at the time of entry.

Singapore lists 160+ visa-free countries

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Singapore had announced a fresh travel update that could interest people planning to visit the country.

The policy covered a large number of countries, making short-term travel easier for many international visitors.

Some countries, however, remained subject to different entry requirements under the latest rules.

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Source: YEN.com.gh