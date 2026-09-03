Ghanaian political commentator Appiah Stadium has finally taken delivery of a black Mercedes-Benz Vito reportedly worth GH¢950,000

The luxury van was gifted to him by an unnamed benefactor impressed by his consistent public admiration for Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

A video showing Appiah Stadium receiving the vehicle with his children has surfaced online, alongside footage revealing the cabin's interior

Ghanaian political commentator and NDC supporter Appiah Stadium has officially taken delivery of the black Mercedes-Benz Vito that has been the subject of widespread public conversation since he first announced it was being shipped into Ghana.

Appiah Stadium receives his luxurious car gift: A look inside the GH¢950,000 Mercedes-Benz Vito. Image credit: Trend Gh, GHBrain

Source: Facebook

The luxury passenger van, reportedly valued at around GH¢950,000, arrived in the country after Appiah Stadium had previously confirmed it was en route.

A video circulating on social media captured the moment he and his children received the vehicle, offering the public their first proper look at the car that sparked so much curiosity.

Reason behind Appiah Stadium's car gift

The Mercedes-Benz Vito was reportedly presented to Appiah Stadium by a benefactor who was moved by his long-standing admiration and vocal support for Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

According to Appiah Stadium, the individual was not a close friend or relative but someone who had quietly taken note of his consistent respect for the Asantehene before deciding to show appreciation in a rather significant way.

The Instagram video of Appiah Stadium receiving the gift is below.

Inside the Mercedes-Benz Vito

With the vehicle now on Ghanaian soil, attention quickly turned to what lies beneath the bonnet and behind the doors.

Footage showing the interior of the Vito has since emerged online, giving viewers a detailed look at the cabin.

The interior features a tan-coloured dashboard that provides a warm contrast against the black steering wheel and the darker trims across the dash.

A large central touchscreen sits prominently between the air vents, flanked by a row of controls positioned just beneath the display.

The driver's area houses a classic Mercedes-Benz steering wheel and an instrument cluster set directly in its sightline.

The overall feel of the cabin is spacious and well-organised, which is consistent with the Vito's design as a premium passenger van.

The combination of tan upholstery, black detailing and the central multimedia unit gives the interior a contemporary and refined character that has impressed many who have seen the footage.

The interior clips add another dimension to the coverage of a story that has generated considerable attention in Ghana since Appiah Stadium first broke the news of the gift.

The X video showing the interior view of the car is below.

Appiah Stadium flaunt GH¢420k Mercedes-Benz AMG

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Appiah Stadium displayed a GH₵420,000 Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 AMG, which he claims to have shipped from the United States.

The viral video showcasing the vehicle sparked a debate among Ghanaians regarding the legitimacy of his wealth and success in the midst of political affiliations.

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Source: YEN.com.gh