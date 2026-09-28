Denmark has outlined specific academic qualifications that make foreign graduates eligible to apply for a job-seeking residence permit

The permit can last up to 3 years, but applicants must hold a valid study permit with at least four months remaining at the time of application

A separate 6-month permit option exists for graduates from programmes that were not approved by a state authority

Denmark has detailed the academic qualifications that allow foreign graduates to apply for a job-seeking residence permit, with eligible holders given up to three years to secure employment in the country.

The information was published on the Danish government's official website, setting out both the qualifying degree levels and the conditions applicants must satisfy before submitting their applications.

Denmark sets degree rules for foreign graduates seeking a job-seeking residence permit,. Photo credit: Martin Sylvest Andersen/Getty Images

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Qualifying degrees for Denmark's job-seeking permit

According to the Danish authorities, only graduates of higher educational programmes completed at recognised institutions are eligible to apply.

The permitted degree levels are: professional bachelor's degree, bachelor's degree, part-time master's degree, master's degree, and PhD degree.

In addition to holding one of these qualifications, applicants must possess a valid residence permit linked to their study programme, with no fewer than four months remaining on that permit at the point of application. Both conditions must be met simultaneously for an application to proceed.

State approval and the six-month alternative

Beyond the degree level itself, the educational programme must have received approval from a state authority. This requirement creates an important distinction for international students who completed their studies at institutions operating outside the standard state-accreditation framework.

Graduates whose programmes were not granted state approval but instead received an advisory statement from either the Danish Evaluation Institute or the secretariat to the Accreditation Council remain eligible to apply, though under a different route. Their permit is shorter, lasting six months rather than three years.

The gap between these two permit durations is considerable and carries practical consequences for graduates seeking to establish themselves in the Danish labour market. Those on fully accredited programmes have significantly more time to secure employment, while their counterparts from non-accredited institutions face a tighter window.

Denmark's framework reflects a growing trend among European countries to offer structured post-study work pathways that attract international talent while tying eligibility to verifiable academic and institutional standards.

Denmark names 4 benefits unavailable to business permit holders

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Denmark had restricted access to state financial support for foreigners residing in the country on a business residence permit.

The government announced that the restrictions apply to both the permit holder and any family members living with them under the same arrangement.

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Source: YEN.com.gh