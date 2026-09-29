The UAE Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research published its updated list of priority countries for 2026 scholarship cycles

The approved list covers both Spring and Fall 2026 intakes, with the document reviewed and updated every October

Strict university ranking thresholds apply, with requirements varying depending on the institution's location and field of study

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The UAE Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research has released its official list of eight priority countries that government scholarship students must target for admission in 2026, covering both the Spring and Fall scholarship cycles.

The ministry published the list alongside a detailed set of conditions that institutions must satisfy before an admission letter from them can be used to support a scholarship application.

UAE 2026 scholarships name eight priority countries and set university ranking rules for Spring and Fall intakes Image credit: RALF HIRSCHBERGER,Alexander W Helin/Getty Images

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Students are advised to consult the most current version of the document before submitting any paperwork, as the guidelines are reviewed and updated each October.

UAE scholarship university ranking requirements

Before any application can proceed, the university issuing the admission letter must meet one of several ranking benchmarks. Institutions ranked among the top 50 globally in the applicant's intended field of study qualify outright.

A university or programme placed in the top 100 within the United States or Australia also meets the threshold, as does a top 200 ranking elsewhere in the world. For universities based in non-English-speaking countries, a top 300 global ranking is accepted.

Applicants must also confirm that their chosen area of study appears on the ministry's approved list of universities and programmes before proceeding.

8 priority countries for UAE scholarship recipients

The ministry designated the following eight nations as priority destinations: the People's Republic of China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, the Republic of Singapore, the Swiss Confederation, the Kingdom of the Netherlands, the Federal Republic of Germany, and the Republic of Finland.

The selection spans destinations across Asia and Europe, with a clear emphasis on countries recognised for strong performance in science, technology, engineering, and innovation. The list applies equally to both the Spring and Fall 2026 scholarship intakes.

Students are strongly encouraged to review the ministry's full published guidelines before beginning their application to ensure their chosen institution and programme meet all required criteria.

UAE announces Golden Visa residency duration for foreigners

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UAE has listed talent categories that can earn foreign nationals a decade-long residency permit under its Golden Visa programme.

The scheme focuses on individuals with exceptional talent or rare specialisations across a broad range of sectors.

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Source: YEN.com.gh