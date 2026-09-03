Giovanni Caleb made a public commitment to support veteran Ghanaian actor Paa George with a monthly allowance during a Showbiz 360 interview

Paa George had been speaking about the financial support he has received from personalities including President Mahama and Nana Ama McBrown

The moment drew widespread attention from viewers and social media users who were moved by Giovanni Caleb's kind gesture

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TV personality Giovanni Caleb has publicly pledged to send Paa George a monthly allowance after being visibly moved during a sit-down interview with the veteran Ghanaian actor on Showbiz 360.

Giovanni Caleb promises a monthly allowance for veteran actor Paa George. Image credit: TV3, Kumawood Stars

Source: Facebook

The conversation turned emotional when Paa George began reflecting on those who have shown him financial kindness over the years.

Among the names he mentioned were President John Dramani Mahama and actress Nana Ama McBrown, both of whom he credited for their continued support and generosity towards him.

Giovanni Caleb's pledge to Paa George

As the veteran actor spoke warmly about the individuals who had stood by him, Giovanni Caleb appeared deeply touched and decided, on the spot, to add his own name to that circle of support.

Addressing Paa George directly during the broadcast, he said:

"Add me to the list of people who help you because I will be sending a monthly allowance."

The commitment was spontaneous and immediate, signalling that Paa George would now have a reliable source of regular financial assistance from the media personality going forward.

Paa George's legacy in Ghana's film industry

For many who watched the exchange, the moment carried significant weight.

Paa George is widely regarded as one of Ghana's most enduring screen presences, with a career that has spanned decades and left a lasting impression on the country's movie industry.

The fact that multiple prominent figures have stepped in to support him financially speaks to the esteem in which he is held.

Giovanni Caleb's decision to offer consistent, structured support rather than a one-off gesture was what resonated most with viewers and social media users who caught wind of the interview.

The pledge quickly circulated online, drawing widespread praise for the media personality's willingness to publicly commit to the welfare of a veteran who has given so much to Ghanaian entertainment.

The X video of Giovanni Caleb and Paa George is below.

Salinko pledges monthly support to veteran actors

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Kumawood actor and businessman Oboy Salinko's pledge to provide lifetime monthly support for over 300 veteran actors and musicians, starting next year.

This initiative aims to honour and support those who have significantly contributed to Ghana's creative industry but may currently face financial challenges.

Salinko's commitment to this cause follows a series of generous acts, including substantial donations to fellow musicians.

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Source: YEN.com.gh