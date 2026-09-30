Germany confirmed that certain foreign nationals can bring their parents or parents-in-law into the country under a specific provision

The eligibility condition is tied directly to the date a work-related visa or residence permit was first granted by German authorities

Foreign nationals whose work visas or residence permits were issued before 1 March 2024 do not qualify under this particular provision

Germany has opened a family reunification pathway allowing certain foreign nationals to bring their parents or parents-in-law into the country under a specific eligibility condition.

Germany lists 1 category of people who can bring their parents. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Sean Gallup/Alexander W Helin

Source: Getty Images

The German government confirmed the policy through its official website, stating that the provision applies to foreigners whose visa or residence permit for gainful purposes was first issued after 1 March 2024.

The official guidance reads: "If your visa or residence permit for gainful purposes was issued for the first time after 1 March 2024, you have the option of bringing your parents or parents-in-law to Germany."

Germany's key eligibility condition

The qualifying date of 1 March 2024 is central to this provision. Foreign nationals who received their work-related visa or residence permit before that date are excluded from this particular reunification route and would need to pursue other immigration channels.

The policy covers permits tied to employment and gainful activity. This means student visas, tourist visas, and other non-work-related permits do not fall within the scope of this provision.

What the pathway means for eligible foreigners

For those who meet the cut-off date requirement, the policy provides a legal route to live with their parents or parents-in-law in Germany. The provision is specifically designed around employment-related immigration, reflecting Germany's broader effort to attract and retain foreign workers by allowing closer family proximity.

Those whose permits fall outside the eligible category would need to explore separate immigration channels available under German family reunification law.

Source: YEN.com.gh