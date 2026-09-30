Veteran Nigerian actor Pete Edochie paid a glowing tribute to late Ghanaian highlife legend Daddy Lumba during his ongoing visit to Ghana for the Legacy Project

In a video shared by Revolve Plus, the Nollywood icon recalled that Daddy Lumba was the hottest musician in Ghana when he visited back in 1999

The highlife star, who died on July 26, 2025, was enjoying huge success, with his hit song Aben Wo Ha dominating the Ghanaian airwaves in 1999

Nollywood legend Pete Edochie has paid a glowing tribute to late Ghanaian highlife icon Daddy Lumba, describing him as the biggest star in Ghana when he visited in 1999.

Pete Edochie pays a glowing tribute to late highlife legend Daddy Lumba during his visit to Ghana. Image credit: Revolve Plus/Daddy Lumba/Peter Edochie.

Source: Facebook

The veteran actor made the remarks in a video shared by Revolve Plus during his ongoing visit to Ghana.

Edochie arrived in Accra on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, for the Pete Edochie Legacy Project, a Pan-African initiative celebrating his life and career.

The programme is themed Celebrating the African Legend: The Lion That Needs Not to Roar. His arrival coincided with what would have been Daddy Lumba's 62nd birthday.

Born Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, the highlife legend died in Accra on July 26, 2025, at the age of 60.

In 1999, his hit song Aben Wo Ha dominated conversations in Ghana, and his joint album with Ofori Amponsah, Wo Ho Kyere, was also released.

Pete Edochie recalls Daddy Lumba's 1999 fame

Speaking in the interview, Pete Edochie struggled to find the right words to describe the late musician.

He recalled that during his visit to Ghana in 1999, Daddy Lumba was the biggest name in the country's entertainment scene. Edochie said:

"This guy is very… oh, my God! When I came to Ghana in 1999, like I said, he was the hottest thing in Ghana!"

Pete Edochie's tribute comes more than a year after the highlife star's death.

The TikTok video of Revolve Plus, in which Pete Edochie pays tribute to Daddy Lumba, is below.

Odo Broni marks Daddy Lumba's 62nd birthday

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Daddy Lumba's second wife, Odo Broni, and his sister, Faustina Fosu, marked his 62nd birthday at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Tuesday, September 29, 2026.

The pair supported mothers who were unable to pay their medical bills after giving birth. A video from the hospital visit drew widespread attention online as the family continued to honour the late musician.

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Source: YEN.com.gh