Pete Edochie Pays Tribute to Daddy Lumba, Recalls How He Was Ghana's Hottest Star in 1999
- Veteran Nigerian actor Pete Edochie paid a glowing tribute to late Ghanaian highlife legend Daddy Lumba during his ongoing visit to Ghana for the Legacy Project
- In a video shared by Revolve Plus, the Nollywood icon recalled that Daddy Lumba was the hottest musician in Ghana when he visited back in 1999
- The highlife star, who died on July 26, 2025, was enjoying huge success, with his hit song Aben Wo Ha dominating the Ghanaian airwaves in 1999
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Nollywood legend Pete Edochie has paid a glowing tribute to late Ghanaian highlife icon Daddy Lumba, describing him as the biggest star in Ghana when he visited in 1999.
The veteran actor made the remarks in a video shared by Revolve Plus during his ongoing visit to Ghana.
Edochie arrived in Accra on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, for the Pete Edochie Legacy Project, a Pan-African initiative celebrating his life and career.
The programme is themed Celebrating the African Legend: The Lion That Needs Not to Roar. His arrival coincided with what would have been Daddy Lumba's 62nd birthday.
Born Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, the highlife legend died in Accra on July 26, 2025, at the age of 60.
In 1999, his hit song Aben Wo Ha dominated conversations in Ghana, and his joint album with Ofori Amponsah, Wo Ho Kyere, was also released.
Pete Edochie recalls Daddy Lumba's 1999 fame
Speaking in the interview, Pete Edochie struggled to find the right words to describe the late musician.
He recalled that during his visit to Ghana in 1999, Daddy Lumba was the biggest name in the country's entertainment scene. Edochie said:
"This guy is very… oh, my God! When I came to Ghana in 1999, like I said, he was the hottest thing in Ghana!"
Pete Edochie's tribute comes more than a year after the highlife star's death.
The TikTok video of Revolve Plus, in which Pete Edochie pays tribute to Daddy Lumba, is below.
Odo Broni marks Daddy Lumba's 62nd birthday
According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Daddy Lumba's second wife, Odo Broni, and his sister, Faustina Fosu, marked his 62nd birthday at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Tuesday, September 29, 2026.
The pair supported mothers who were unable to pay their medical bills after giving birth. A video from the hospital visit drew widespread attention online as the family continued to honour the late musician.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ben-oni Blay (Entertainment Editor) Ben-Oni Quao Blay is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh with a Master's degree in Journalism from the Ghana Institute of Journalism and a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Cape Coast. He has over five years of experience in SEO content creation, digital publishing, and audience analytics. Before joining YEN.com.gh, he served as Lead Content Creator and Writer at the International Filmmakers Association (Germany), where he covered film and entertainment. He holds Google certifications in Digital Marketing and SEO. Contact him at benoni.blay@yen.com.gh.