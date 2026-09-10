The Ghana Police Service announced plans to deploy Traffitech, a digital traffic enforcement system, from October 1, 2026

Test operations for the new system are scheduled to begin on September 14, 2026, ahead of the nationwide rollout

Traffitech will use road cameras to issue electronic notices of violation within 14 days of a traffic infraction

The Ghana Police Service has announced it will deploy a digital traffic enforcement platform called Traffitech on October 1, 2026, as part of a drive to automate road traffic law enforcement and reduce corruption within the system.

The announcement was made at a national sensitisation programme on the Road Traffic (Amendment) Act, 2025 (Act 1153) and the Road Traffic Regulations, 2026 (L.I. 2519).

The Ghana Police Service announce plans to deploy Traffitech, a digital traffic enforcement system. Credit: Ghana Police Service

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The Director of Education, Research and Training at the Police Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), Chief Superintendent Alexander Kwaku Obeng, outlined the scope and intent of the new platform at the event.

How Traffitech Will Work

Chief Superintendent Obeng said the system would deploy cameras along roads to provide real-time identification of vehicles and their registered owners, removing the need for manual court appearances or trips to police stations for routine traffic infractions.

"We have made smart investments; we will not have to go to court manually, take people to the police station and all that.

Instead, on the road, we will deploy cameras that will give us a real-time feed of who owns the vehicle," he said.

Once a violation is detected, the system will identify the licence holder linked to the vehicle and issue an electronic notice of violation within 14 days, in accordance with provisions under the Tenth Schedule of the Road Traffic Regulations, 2026.

The notice can be issued by a police officer or an authorised agent in the prescribed form under the regulations.

Trial operations are set to commence on September 14, 2026, giving authorities a roughly two-week window to test the system before the nationwide launch.

Targeting Corruption and Human Error

Obeng said a central aim of Traffitech is to limit the role of human discretion in enforcement, which he identified as a key contributor to both corruption and preventable road crashes.

By shifting to an automated, camera-based model, the Police Service hopes to make enforcement more consistent and less susceptible to interference.

The deployment forms part of a broader modernisation agenda for traffic regulation in Ghana, aligned with the recently enacted legislative framework governing road use.

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Source: YEN.com.gh