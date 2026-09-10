Ghanaian actor and MP John Dumelo publicly declared his support for PRESEC-Legon ahead of the 2026 NSMQ grand finale

Dumelo dismissed Accra Academy's chances of winning, despite the school making its historic first appearance in the finale

The three schools competing for the 2026 NSMQ trophy are PRESEC-Legon, St Augustine's College and Accra Academy

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Ghanaian actor and Ayawaso West Wuogon Member of Parliament John Dumelo has publicly declared his support for Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC-Legon) at the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) grand finale, going as far as dismissing Accra Academy's chances of claiming the trophy.

John Dumelo picks his side as Accra Academy, PRESEC and AUGUSCO battle for the 2026 NSMQ trophy. Image credit: NSMQ, John Dumelo

Source: Facebook

John Dumelo made the declaration during an interview at the UG Premier Domes at the University of Ghana, Legon, where the grand finale is being held on Thursday, 10 September 2026.

John Dumelo's attending NSMQ grand finale

The MP explained that his presence at the event was tied to his parliamentary duties, noting that the University of Ghana falls within the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency he represents.

When pressed on which school he was rooting for, Dumelo did not hesitate, throwing his full support behind PRESEC-Legon and stating plainly that Accra Academy cannot win the competition.

The remark is likely to draw sharp reactions from Accra Academy supporters, given that the school is making its first-ever appearance in the NSMQ grand finale.

Three schools battle for 2026 NSMQ trophy

The three finalists competing for this year's title are PRESEC-Legon, St Augustine's College and Accra Academy. PRESEC-Legon is among the most decorated schools in NSMQ history, while St Augustine's College has also previously lifted the trophy.

Accra Academy, however, arrives at the finale as a historic first-timer, with an opportunity to become champions on their maiden appearance at the stage.

Dumelo's public endorsement adds a notable political dimension to the contest, particularly given that the finale is unfolding within the very constituency he serves in parliament.

The Instagram video of John Dumelo at the NSMQ grand finale is below.

KiDi throws support for alma mater

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Ghanaian singer KiDi’s public support for his alma mater, Accra Academy, ahead of the 2026 NSMQ grand finale.

The school is making its first-ever appearance in the competition’s final against PRESEC-Legon and St Augustine’s College.

Accra Academy reached the historic stage after topping its semi-final with 54 points, defeating Achimota School and Bright SHS. KiDi urged contestants Joseph, Gabriel and Joshua to remain focused as they pursue the school’s first NSMQ trophy.

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Source: YEN.com.gh