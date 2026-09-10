The Nigerian Communications Commission moved the device registration deadline from September 7 to October 6, 2026, after stakeholders reported difficulties on the web portal

Industry groups called for a phased rollout of the Device Management System, raising concerns about timelines, costs and unresolved technical ambiguities

Stakeholders witnessed system glitches during an NCC demonstration, sparking questions about whether the platform can handle millions of devices

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The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has pushed back its deadline for registering SIM-enabled mobile phones and other communications devices on the newly introduced Device Management System (DMS), giving traders and manufacturers more time to comply.

NCC extends Nigeria’s device registration deadline to 6 October 2026 after portal glitches, while stakeholders question DMS costs, rollout plans and capacity. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

The original cut-off date for onboarding existing devices in stock was September 7, 2026.

The commission has now extended that to October 6, 2026, following complaints from Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), importers, dealers and vendors who struggled to complete the process on the NCC's web portal.

Why the NCC extended the DMS deadline

According to internal communications seen by TheCable, the NCC confirmed that a number of industry players were unable to finalise registration because they lacked the required licences or certifications.

The commission urged all unlicensed parties to begin their licensing or regularisation processes immediately.

The DMS is designed to help authorities track International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers tied to SIM-enabled devices, as part of a broader push to curb phone theft, counterfeiting and the spread of improperly documented handsets across Nigeria.

Stakeholder concerns over costs and system reliability

Despite the extension, industry groups remain uneasy. Members of the Association of Mobile Communication Device Technicians of Nigeria (AMCODET), alongside other stakeholders, have called for a phased implementation, arguing that the time available is still insufficient, particularly for businesses managing large volumes of stock.

One concern that has drawn attention is the absence of a clearly defined appeals process.

Stakeholders warned that software faults, repairs or technical glitches could cause a legally purchased device to be incorrectly flagged, leaving both dealers and consumers in a difficult position.

Importers have also raised alarms about the potential financial impact of the system.

Shipments already in transit could face additional requirements once the DMS goes live, and stakeholders cautioned that any added costs would likely be passed down to consumers.

Clarity on the proposed technician training programme has also been requested.

Questions about the DMS's technical capacity surfaced during a stakeholder engagement with the commission, where attendees reportedly observed system glitches during a live demonstration.

The NCC attributed the instability to an ongoing system update, but the incident heightened concerns about whether the platform would be able to process the volume of devices expected during full rollout.

While many in the industry acknowledged the potential benefits of a functioning device registry, they urged the commission to roll out the system gradually and with greater transparency.

The NCC has indicated it will review the issues and recommendations raised during the engagement before proceeding.

Apple's new CEO, John Ternus, launches the company's first foldable phone, iPhone Duo, alongside the iPhone 18 and other products. Photo source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Apple enters the foldable market with Duo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Apple unveiled its most expansive product launch in years, introducing its first foldable iPhone alongside a new Pro smartphone lineup, refreshed smartwatches and updated AirPods.

Incoming chief executive John Ternus led the event on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, in his debut keynote since taking the top job.

The event marked a significant moment for Ternus personally. He formally succeeded Tim Cook as Apple chief executive on 1 September, and Wednesday's showcase was his first opportunity to present Apple's product vision to the world in the role.

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Source: YEN.com.gh