The US Department of Homeland Security updated its criminal aliens database, raising the number of Ghanaians listed from 32 to 44

Ghana is now the third most represented West African country on the list, behind Nigeria with 134 individuals and Liberia with 111

The update arrives as ICE data shows 478 Ghanaians were arrested in 2025 and 312 were deported between January and August that year

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has updated its "Worst of the Worst" criminal aliens database, with the number of Ghanaian nationals listed rising from 32 to 44 — an addition of 12 individuals since Pulse Ghana first reported on the database in June 2026.

The updated record, maintained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), now names 427 individuals from across West Africa.

Over 40 Ghanaian nationals appear on the US Department of Homeland Security's Worst of the Worst database. Credit: Robert Gauthier/Andrew Harnik

Source: Getty Images

Each entry on the Ghana section of the page includes a photograph alongside details of the criminal charges or convictions linked to the individual's case.

DHS describes those featured as among the most serious criminal offenders subject to immigration enforcement.

Within the West African breakdown, Nigeria tops the list with 134 individuals, followed by Liberia with 111. Ghana sits third with 44.

Other countries represented include Cape Verde with 26, Senegal with 22, Côte d'Ivoire and The Gambia with 15 each, Mauritania with 12, Burkina Faso and Niger with 10 each, Sierra Leone with nine, Togo with seven, Guinea with six, Mali with five, and Guinea-Bissau and Benin with one each.

Offences documented across the database span fraud, identity theft, money laundering, robbery, drug-related charges, sexual offences and immigration crimes.

Newly Listed Ghanaians and Their Charges

Among the 12 Ghanaians newly added to the database, Success Bounte, arrested in Newark, New Jersey, is listed in connection with identity theft, robbery, burglary and credit card fraud, with the record also noting an alleged gang affiliation with the West Side Rolling 60s.

Charles Amofa, arrested in Hagerstown, Maryland, faces kidnapping charges, while Kofi Osei, arrested in Hopewell, Virginia, is listed for wire fraud, false statement fraud and money laundering. Daniel Jackson-Caternor, arrested in Baltimore, Maryland, appears in connection with drug-related offences.

Further additions include George Hayford, arrested in Orlando, Florida, on fraud charges; Eric Amoah, arrested in Dumfries, Virginia, on alleged immigration document fraud and money laundering; and Gifty Kusi, arrested in Westerville, Ohio, on fraud-related charges.

Broader ICE Enforcement Against Ghanaian Nationals

The database update coincides with intensified immigration enforcement under President Donald Trump.

According to DHS figures, ICE arrested 478 Ghanaian nationals in 2025.

As of October 2025, approximately 2,470 Ghanaian nationals were held in U.S. detention facilities awaiting deportation, one of the highest figures recorded for Ghana.

Between January and August 2025, 312 Ghanaians were deported to Accra, representing a 17% increase on the corresponding period in 2024.

King Kubala deported to Ghana

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Kofi Offeh, alias King Kubala, had been deported.

In a video, he expressed his displeasure about being deported from Scotland.

He accused the Scottish authorities of being afraid of him.

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Source: YEN.com.gh