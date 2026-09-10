Nigerian singer Ink Boy has publicly called out Sarkodie over an alleged unpaid royalty dispute tied to their joint track One Million Cedis

Ink Boy claimed Sarkodie remained silent while his fanbase attacked him online, even as the rapper posted about artiste loyalty

The accusation surfaced as Sarkodie was already in the middle of a widely followed public exchange with the dancehall artist Stonebwoy

Nigerian singer Ink Boy has renewed his public dispute with Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, accusing him of failing to pay royalties or provide documentation for their joint record "One Million Cedis," and timing his intervention to coincide with Sarkodie's ongoing banter with Stonebwoy.

Ink Boy tears into Sarkodie amid his banter with Stonebwoy, accusing him of unpaid royalties. Image credit: Bismark Media, Sarkodie

Source: Facebook

The flashpoint came after Sarkodie posted a message on social media directed at artistes, cautioning them against fans who attack rival musicians in the name of support.

"To the artistes: just because a fan sh**s on another brand to elevate you doesn't mean they love you more," Sarkodie wrote.

Ink Boy's direct accusation against Sarkodie

Rather than receiving the message neutrally, Ink Boy turned it into an opportunity to address Sarkodie over what he described as unresolved business between them.

He challenged the rapper's positioning as a voice of reason, pointing to what he said was Sarkodie's silence when his own fanbase targeted Ink Boy in his comments.

"OG @sarkodie you out here posting like a saint, but stayed dead silent while your whole fan base was in my comments bashing me," Ink Boy wrote.

He went on to allege that no royalty payments or clear paperwork had been made available to him in connection with "One Million Cedis."

"On top of that, not a single royalty payout or transparent paperwork for 1 Million Cedi to date," he said, adding: "The ghosting and unpaid dues speak louder but God dey."

Sarkodie and Stonebwoy's public banter

The timing of Ink Boy's remarks added fuel to an already active news cycle around Sarkodie, who had been exchanging pointed remarks online with Stonebwoy, drawing attention from fans and music industry observers alike.

Ink Boy's intervention placed the focus on a separate but related question: how Sarkodie manages his relationships with collaborating artistes.

The accusations are not new, but their reappearance at this particular moment has given them renewed visibility.

Sarkodie had not publicly addressed Ink Boy's claims regarding the alleged unpaid royalties or the absence of transparent paperwork at the time of publishing.

The Instagram screenshot showing Ink Boy's reply to Sarkodie is below.

Reactions to Ink Boy's reply to Sarkodie

Social media users responded with divided opinions.

@wolfgang_kobby wrote:

"Stop pampering Sarkodie. He owes the guy."

@chichiquaiku agreed, saying:

"Sark has been saying things and doing the very opposite. He's bayinonsam."

@jojo_amos pushed back:

"So this guy expects Sarkodie to read every tweet of a fan to any artist? Nansins...... Deal with your own issues and try to understand Sarkodie from where he is coming from."

@ja_yson821 questioned the royalty claim itself, writing:

"The song was written by a landlord, so what royalty is he talking about?"

Stonebwoy questions Sarkodie over one-legged man video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Stonebwoy’s concerns over a video Sarkodie shared shortly after the BHIM Nation CEO’s OVO Arena Wembley concert.

The post triggered speculation because it showed a man with one leg attempting to kick another person.

Sarkodie denied that the video was aimed at Stonebwoy or intended to mock his condition.

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Source: YEN.com.gh