Ghanaian singer KiDi publicly rallied behind Accra Academy ahead of the school's first-ever NSMQ grand finale appearance

The NSMQ 2026 final takes place on Thursday, September 10, at the UG Premier Dome, University of Ghana, Legon

Accra Academy qualified for the final after topping their semi-final with 54 points, defeating Achimota School and Bright SHS

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Ghanaian highlife and Afrobeats singer Dennis Nana Dwamena, popularly known as KiDi, has thrown his support behind his alma mater, Accra Academy, as the school prepares to compete in the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) grand finale today, Thursday, September 10, 2026.

Ghanaian artist KiDi throws massive support for his alma mater to bring home the 2026 NSMQ trophy. Image credit: KiDi, NSMQ

Source: Facebook

KiDi, who is an old student of Accra Academy, shared a message of encouragement for the three students representing the school in the much-anticipated final at the UG Premier Domes, University of Ghana, Legon.

KiDi sends message to Accra Academy contestants

In his message, the award-winning musician rallied the entire Accra Academy old students’ community, popularly associated with the school’s “Bleeoo” spirit, to stand firmly behind the contestants as they take on Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School (PRESEC-Legon) and St Augustine’s College.

He encouraged the students to give their competitors a tough contest and fight for the ultimate prize, assuring them that Accra Academy old students around the world would be supporting them in spirit.

Ghanaian artist KiDi also acknowledged the individual members of the Accra Academy team, mentioning Joseph, Gabriel and Joshua, and urged them to remain focused as they seek to make history for their school.

Accra Academy's historic NSMQ run

The three contestants have already written their names into Accra Academy’s history by guiding the school to its first-ever NSMQ grand finale appearance.

The team secured its historic place in the final after defeating Bright Senior High School and Achimota School in a dramatic semi-final contest on September 3. Accra Academy finished top with 54 points, ahead of Bright SHS with 44 and Achimota School with 43.

For Accra Academy, the contest represents more than a battle for the 2026 trophy.

The school is making its maiden appearance at the championship decider and will be looking to complete its remarkable run by defeating two experienced finalists — eight-time champions PRESEC-Legon and two-time champions St Augustine’s College.

With KiDi and the wider Bleeoo fraternity backing them, all eyes will be on Joseph, Gabriel and Joshua as they take on Ghana’s biggest academic quiz stage today.

The X video of KiDi is below.

Dr Bawumia sends message to NSMQ finalists

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s goodwill message to PRESEC, St. Augustine’s College and Accra Academy ahead of the 2026 NSMQ grand finale.

The former vice president urged the three finalists to give their best and reminded them that reaching the final already marks them as champions.

The showdown brings together three of Ghana’s most decorated secondary schools in one of the country’s most prestigious academic competitions. With national attention focused on the contest, the finalists will compete for the coveted trophy and lasting school pride.

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Source: YEN.com.gh