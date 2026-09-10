The Computerised School Selection and Placement System deployed additional staff to resolution centres following reports of long queues and delays

A Ministry of Education spokesperson warned parents against paying individuals to fast-track their CSSPS placement concerns

Officials acknowledged the core problem remains a mismatch between students' school preferences and available vacancies

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Parents frustrated by long queues at Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) resolution centres across Ghana may find some relief, as authorities have moved to reinforce staffing at overwhelmed locations.

CSSPS deploys extra staff to tackle long queues at Ghana’s resolution centres, while officials warn parents against paying agents to fast-track their placement concerns. Image credit: UGC

Source: Getty Images

The Ministry of Education's Media Relations Officer, Hashmin Mohammed, confirmed the development during an appearance on Joy FM's Newsnight, saying the decision followed widespread reports of centres struggling to handle the volume of parents seeking help with placement challenges.

"We have been notified of the delays and then the long queues across some of the resolution centres in the country, and accordingly the coordinator for the CSSPS, with the support of some of the ministry officials, has decided to deploy more personnel into the areas that are unable to attend to the complainants with speed of time," Mohammed said.

Beyond the staffing boost, Hashmin Mohammed explained that a decentralised system has been put in place to make the process more manageable for parents.

The centres run around the clock, and parents who visit are issued tickets that allow them to monitor the progress of their complaints rather than waiting in uncertainty.

He noted that thousands of parents had already had their concerns resolved, though he was unable to give a precise figure at the time.

Despite these measures, Mohammed cautioned that the queues and frustrations are unlikely to disappear entirely until a deeper structural issue is tackled.

"The problem that exists at the moment is just the disparity between where vacancies exist and then the mismatch between the choices of the students, and that is what we are currently dealing with," he said.

Warning over payment demands at centres

Mohammed also used the opportunity to put parents on alert about reports of individuals soliciting money at some resolution centres, particularly in the Ashanti Region.

Officials in that region have been directed to clamp down on such conduct.

He stressed that no payment is required to any official or third party for CSSPS placement services, urging parents to report any such demands rather than comply with them.

Free SHS official Michael Owusu Baafi rejects bribery claims at Kumasi’s CSSPS centre, warning parents placement help remains entirely free and cash demands risky. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Free SHS Secretariat denies bribery allegations

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Free Senior High School Secretariat pushed back against claims of widespread bribery at its Placement Resolution Centre in Kumasi, insisting that no parent or student should pay anyone a single pesewa to resolve placement issues.

Michael Owusu Baafi, the Deputy Ashanti Regional Coordinator for the Free SHS Secretariat, addressed the allegations that surfaced around the centre located at the Kumasi Technical Institute (KTI).

A September 9, 2026 report by citinewsroom had suggested that certain individuals were approaching parents and demanding payment before agreeing to help them navigate challenges under the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS).

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Source: YEN.com.gh