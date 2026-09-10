Ghanaian car dealer Premario Editions has described the Kia Morning, also known as the Kia Picanto, as a highly reliable but underrated vehicle

He explained that the compact car comes with either a 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine or a 1.2-litre four-cylinder engine

The auto influencer recommended the fuel-efficient vehicle to Uber drivers and people seeking an affordable car for daily movement

Ghanaian car dealer and auto influencer Premario Editions has highlighted the reliability and impressive capabilities of the Kia Morning, popularly known in some markets as the Kia Picanto.

Why Ghanaian drivers are choosing the small but reliable Kia Picanto. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

Speaking in a video, the automobile enthusiast noted that many Ghanaians regularly come across the compact vehicle without knowing what it can offer.

He said:

“Most of you see this car every day, but you don’t know its capabilities.”

According to Premario Editions, the Kia Morning may look small, but its performance, fuel economy, and dependability make it a practical vehicle for everyday use.

Two engine options available

The car dealer explained that the vehicle mainly comes with two engine options. The first is a 1.0-litre engine with three cylinders, while the second is a 1.2-litre engine with four cylinders.

He added that Ghanaian drivers and mechanics commonly describe the 1.2-litre model as the “four-plug” version because of its four-cylinder engine.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Premario Editions stated that the vehicle can produce about 84 horsepower and comes with a five-speed transmission. These features, combined with its light body, allow it to handle daily urban journeys without consuming excessive fuel.

He particularly praised the Kia Morning for being highly fuel-efficient, an important quality for drivers who spend several hours on the road.

Recommended for Uber drivers

The auto influencer recommended the compact car to Uber drivers and other ride-hailing operators looking to reduce their fuel and maintenance expenses.

Its small size also makes it easier to manoeuvre through heavy traffic and fit into limited parking spaces in busy parts of Accra, Kumasi and other major cities.

Although some motorists may overlook the Kia Morning because of its size, Premario Editions’ assessment suggests that the vehicle could be a dependable option for first-time car owners, office workers and commercial drivers seeking an economical daily car.

Dr Charis explains cheap Chinese cars phenomenon

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Charis, a medical doctor and car dealer who recently married Old Tafo Member of Parliament Vincent Ekow Assafuah, explained why cars sold in China are often cheaper.

She explained that popular vehicles in Ghana, like the Honda CRV, Toyota Rav4, and Toyota Corolla, sell frequently and are sometimes wrongly described as fake because of their lower prices, but are actually genuine.

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Source: YEN.com.gh