At least 24 schoolchildren are feared dead after a stampede broke out as they tried to escape a fire at two schools

The blaze tore through the densely populated Kadutu commune, destroying around 300 houses, with adults also reported among the casualties

Rebel-appointed authorities in the M23-held city say a provisional death toll will be released

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At least 24 schoolchildren are feared dead after a stampede erupted as pupils attempted to flee a fire that swept through two schools in Bukavu, the capital of South Kivu province in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, according to a senior official in the city.

The blaze struck the densely populated Kadutu commune, and officials have warned that the death toll is likely to climb. Adults are also reported to have perished in the incident.

More than 20 children feared dead in DR Congo school fire

Source: Original

BBC reported that survivors were transported to nearby hospitals, with footage from the scene showing children lying on hospital floors in visible distress.

Pictures circulating on social media showed young children lying motionless on the ground.

Beyond the casualties at the schools, approximately 300 homes were destroyed in the fire. The cause of the blaze has not been determined.

A witness cited by Reuters said the fire had been extinguished by the afternoon, though smoke was still rising from the rubble and corrugated metal that remained.

Bukavu, one of the DRC's most crowded hillside cities, has been under the control of M23 rebels since February last year. Rebel-appointed authorities stated they were assessing the full extent of the situation and planned to release a provisional death toll by the evening.

Kinshasa Responds to the Disaster

The government in Kinshasa issued a statement on X, though it stopped short of specifying casualty figures.

"The Ministry of National Education and New Citizenship expressed deep sorrow over the deadly fire," the statement read. "With several lives lost and many injured, the toll remains provisional. The minister offered condolences, affirmed solidarity with families, and ordered assessments of affected schools to ensure learning continuity."

The Bukavu disaster follows a deadly fire at a wedding banquet hall in Kinshasa the previous weekend, in which residents also died during a stampede.

In the wake of that tragedy, the government announced strict safety measures and deployed inspection teams across the country to enforce standards at public gathering places.

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Source: YEN.com.gh