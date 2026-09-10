Veteran US-based Ghanaian actor Samuel Ruffy Quansah has returned to Ghana after a long period away from the spotlight

Quansah shared confident photos on his Instagram page on Thursday, September 10, 2026, as he announced his return home

Fans flooded the comments section with excitement, reminiscing about Samuel Ruffy Quansah's iconic past roles and praising his appearance

Veteran actor and filmmaker Samuel Ruffy Quansah, who has spent years living in the United States, has made his return to public attention after returning to Ghana.

US-based veteran actor Samuel Ruffy Quansah resurfaces in Ghana and shows off his current look after years abroad. Photo source: @samuelruffyquansah, Tigo Ghana/YouTube

Source: Instagram

The movie actor, known for his appearance in the iconic 2000s Tigo advert, shared a bold Instagram post on Thursday, September 10, 2026, announcing his presence with the caption:

"I am what I am!"

The post, relaxed photos taken inside and outside of an unregistered sleek black Hyundai Sonata on an empty road in Ghana, showed Quansah looking sharp in a graphic tee, exuding confidence as he stared into the camera.

For many fans who had not seen him in years, it was a striking reappearance from someone who was once a recognisable face in Ghanaian entertainment.

Ruffy also showed off his transformation, as he looked slimmer and in great physical shape than he used to be when he was active in the Ghanaian film industry many years ago.

Samuel Ruffy Quansah's return to the spotlight

Quansah's reappearance has reignited memories of his earlier career, with followers quickly recognising him and flooding the comments with nostalgia-fuelled messages.

The veteran actor, who built his name in the Ghanaian film and entertainment scene before relocating to the US, has largely stayed out of the public eye in recent years.

His Instagram post served as a statement of sorts, suggesting he has no intention of remaining invisible.

The Instagram photos of Samuel Ruffy Quansah resurfacing in Ghana are below:

Who is Samuel Ruffy Quansah?

Samuel Ruffy Quansah is a veteran Ghanaian actor who gained prominence in the film industry in the 2000s and the 2010s.

He is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Young Father Productions, a company that produces movies, commercials, advertising, and marketing and distributes African movies.

He has starred in many films alongside many renowned movie stars, including Jackie Appiah, Kalsoume Sinare, Evelyn Addo, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Juliet Ibrahim, Prince David Osei, Ecow Smith Asante, Rama Brew, Oge Okoye, Nana Ama McBrown, and many others.

Some of his movies include Games People Play, Golden Stool, Small World, Lost Desire, Love and Lust, etc.

Ruffy earned significant recognition for his appearance in one of the telecommunication company Tigo Ghana's infamous TV commercials, which earned him the nickname "Honey Coochi Coochi".

He was an official brand ambassador for the company in the 2010s.

His acting skills have earned him nominations in the African Movie Academy Awards and the Ghana Movie Awards schemes in the past.

According to his LinkedIn page, Ruffy is based in East Orange, New Jersey, in the US.

The YouTube video of Samuel Ruffy Quansah's Tigo Ghana commercial is below:

Reactions to Samuel Ruffy Quansah's new look

His followers wasted no time in making their feelings known in the comments section, with warmth and humour in equal measure.

The recurring "honey" references in the comments point to a past advertising role that clearly left a lasting impression on Ghanaian audiences.

For fans who grew up watching him, the moment feels like a welcome reunion.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@kobistarofficial wrote:

"Honey honey honey chukuchuckuuuu 😂🙌. Why don't you do that advert anymore?"

@benedicta_benedicta said:

"He is looking more handsome than ever."

@thevimladyjnradenta commented:

"Honey cochicochi what's up."

Veteran Ghanaian actor Daavi resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about legendary Ghanaian actor Daavi, after Amanda Jissih unexpectedly spotted him on a busy Ghanaian street.

The light-hearted TikTok encounter quickly went viral, with fans celebrating the veteran star’s return to the public scene.

His surprise reappearance stirred powerful nostalgia among viewers who grew up watching his memorable comic roles in classic Ghanaian movies.

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Source: YEN.com.gh