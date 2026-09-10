Dzidefo Afram has built an impressive reputation through his work with the PRESEC Legon National Science and Maths Quiz team

The physics teacher briefly joined West African SHS and helped the school reach its first NSMQ Grand Finale in 2018 before returning to PRESEC

He is hoping to secure another victory as PRESEC competes for a record-extending ninth national championship in 2026

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Mr Dzidefo Afram, a physics teacher and National Science and Maths Quiz coordinator at Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School, Legon, has become one of the competition’s most successful trainers.

One teacher, 11 finals and six trophies: Dzidefo Afram’s remarkable NSMQ record. Image credit: VOK live

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The Bishop Herman College alumnus began working with the PRESEC NSMQ team in 2004. Since then, he has played a significant role in preparing different generations of contestants for one of Ghana’s most competitive academic events.

His long association with PRESEC has produced several Grand Finale appearances and six national trophies. He was part of the school’s victorious campaigns in 2006, 2008, 2009, 2020, 2022 and 2023.

The 2008 and 2009 victories gave him his first set of back-to-back titles. More than a decade later, he repeated the achievement by guiding PRESEC to consecutive trophies in 2022 and 2023.

Afram’s brief spell at WASS

Afram’s journey with PRESEC was briefly interrupted in 2018 when he joined West African Senior High School.

During his short spell there, WASS reached the NSMQ Grand Finale for the first time in the school’s history. The Adenta-based school came close to winning the competition but lost to St Peter’s Senior High School by a single point.

WASS finished the memorable contest with 44 points, while St Peter’s secured the trophy with 45 points. Adisadel College placed third.

Afram subsequently returned to PRESEC ahead of the 2019 competition and continued his duties as the school’s NSMQ coordinator.

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His return began another successful period for the Blue Magicians. PRESEC reached five consecutive Grand Finales between 2019 and 2023, winning three trophies during that run.

He also helped the school dominate the Greater Accra Regional Championship, securing five consecutive regional titles from 2020 to 2024.

Another trophy within reach

Afram’s preparation methods have contributed significantly to PRESEC’s consistency. He previously explained that potential contestants are identified early and taken through several tests before the final team is selected.

For the 2023 competition, hundreds of students were reportedly assessed before the group was gradually reduced to those who represented the school.

That preparation ended with PRESEC defeating Achimota School and Opoku Ware School to win their eighth national trophy.

Afram has now reportedly reached 11 NSMQ Grand Finals during his coaching career, including his historic appearance with WASS in 2018.

He and PRESEC have another opportunity to strengthen their record in the 2026 Grand Finale against St Augustine’s College and Accra Academy.

Victory would give PRESEC a ninth NSMQ trophy and would become the seventh title associated with Afram’s time as their coordinator. It would also add another remarkable chapter to the career of one of the competition’s most accomplished teachers.

Meet the 3 Accra Academy contestants

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the young men representing Accra Academy: Joseph Opoku Madu, Joshua Nii Akwei Addo and Gabrel Kofi Nkansah.

Madu spoke about the lessons they have learnt throughout the competition, particularly the mistakes they made at the One-eighth and Quarter-final Stages.

For Joshua Nii Akwei Addo, their journey reflects the meaning behind the team’s name, “Bl3oo”.

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Source: YEN.com.gh