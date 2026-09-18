President John Mahama has ordered the immediate dissolution of the Board of Trustees overseeing the National Cathedral of Ghana project

The directive was communicated in a letter dated September 18, 2026, and signed by Minister for Local Government Mahama Ayariga

The dissolved board, chaired by Apostle Prof Opoku Onyinah, has until October 31, 2026, to hand over the project site to the Ministry

President John Mahama has ordered the immediate dissolution of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana project, ending the board's oversight role over the long-stalled initiative.

The directive was contained in a letter dated September 18, 2026, signed by Mahama Ayariga, the Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.

Prof. Opoku Onyinah was the Chairperson of the Board of Trustees. Credit: Opoku Onyinah

Source: Facebook

The letter, addressed to the Chairman and members of the Board, stated: "His Excellency the President has directed the dissolution of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana Project with immediate effect."

The dissolved board, which was chaired by Apostle Prof Opoku Onyinah, has been instructed to coordinate with the project consultant and formally transfer the National Cathedral site to the Ministry by October 31, 2026.

The Ministry described the handover as necessary "to allow government to determine the future of the project."

Copies of the letter were sent to the Secretary to the President, the Chief of Staff at Jubilee House, the Deputy Minister and Chief Director of the Ministry, as well as the Executive Director of the National Cathedral of Ghana Secretariat.

Mahama Government to Determine Project's Future

On behalf of the President, Minister Ayariga extended appreciation to the outgoing trustees for their service. "I wish to thank you for your commitment to promoting the Christian faith in the country," he wrote.

With the board now formally dissolved and a site handover deadline set, the government is expected to chart the next course for the National Cathedral project once the Ministry takes control of the premises.

Mahama has previously indicated that public funds should not bear the burden of the National Cathedral's construction, suggesting instead that Christian communities could contribute towards the project.

Mahama delivers strongest assurance yet on National Cathedral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about President John Mahama has reiterated his opposition to the use of public funds to finance the National Cathedral project during his tour of the Upper West Region.

Mahama disclosed that a forensic audit into the nearly $90 million reportedly spent on the project has been completed and is currently with the Attorney General.

Meanwhile, the Christian Council of Ghana constituted a technical committee in September 2026 to explore possible ways to revive the stalled National Cathedral project.

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Source: YEN.com.gh