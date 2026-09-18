German Ambassador Frederik Landshöft shared a heartfelt message describing his family's excitement after Ghanaian musician Black Sherif visited his residence

The visit capped years of connection between the Ambassador's family and Black Sherif's music, dating back to when he first heard "Kwaku the Traveller" in Berlin in 2022

Beyond the music talk, the afternoon ended with a table tennis match between the two, which Black Sherif narrowly won, according to the Facebook post

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German Ambassador Frederik Landshöft has shared a heartfelt message describing what he called a dream come true, after Ghanaian musician Black Sherif paid a visit to his residence and spent the afternoon with him and his family.

German Ambassador Frederik Landshöft shares a heartfelt message after Black Sherif visits his residence. Image credit: German Embassy Accra.

Source: Facebook

Black Sherif recently released Sun Sherif, a six-track EP via RBA/EMPIRE that marks a deliberate shift from the resilience-themed sound of his sophomore album, Iron Boy, toward something more personal and vulnerable.

The 24-year-old opened up about his struggles with receiving love despite craving intimacy, describing it as one of the biggest conversations he has had with himself in his adult years.

Black Sherif's project features collaborations with Trinidadian artist Full Blown and AratheJay, touching on themes ranging from devotion and faith to betrayal and the cost of success.

Its release added to a year already defined by Black Sherif's growing international profile, from his Paris and London Fashion Week appearances to his contribution to Puma's World Cup campaign.

Ambassador recounts years-long connection to Black Sherif's music

Sharing details of the visit, Ambassador Landshöft said his connection to Black Sherif's music began on a cold winter evening in Berlin in 2022, when he first heard "Kwaku the Traveller" and instantly became hooked, making it his song of the year.

Since then, Black Sherif's music has accompanied the Ambassador's family through their move to Ghana, with "Lomo Lomo" playing everywhere when they relocated last year and "IRON BOY" becoming the soundtrack to their first year in the country.

Their 2025 family Christmas present was seeing Black Sherif perform live at Zaama Disco, which made his visit to the residence all the more exciting for the family.

During the visit, Black Sherif and his team discussed rap, highlife and Afrobeats, their favourite songs, the stories behind the music and his new EP, Sun Sherif.

The conversation also touched on a Ghana-Germany musical connection, as his breakout tracks "First Sermon" and "Second Sermon" were produced by Berlin-based German-Ghanaian producer Ghanaian Stallion, with Black Sherif having since built a strong following of his own in Germany.

Beyond the music, the Ambassador described him as a humble, thoughtful and deeply reflective artist, surrounded by a warm and professional team.

The afternoon closed with a table tennis match between the two, which Black Sherif narrowly won, a result the Ambassador joked he was still processing.

The German Ambassador's post on Black Sherif is below.

Black Sherif called love languages "propaganda"

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Black Sherif dismissed the popular concept of love languages as "propaganda" during an interview on Joy FM's Personality Profile, questioning why the framework had suddenly become such a dominant topic in relationship conversations.

He playfully aligned himself with the gift-giving category, admitting, "I like swagger, so maybe I like gifts," while maintaining his scepticism toward the broader idea.

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Source: YEN.com.gh