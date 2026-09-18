Premier League manager Gary O'Neil announced the death of his father, Graham, through a heartfelt social media post

O'Neil credited his father with teaching him football, values, and how to care for the people who matter most to him

Ipswich Town released an official statement offering condolences to O'Neil and his family during this difficult time

Gary O'Neil, the Ipswich Town manager, is mourning the death of his father, Graham, after sharing a deeply personal tribute online that gave fans a closer look at the man behind one of the Premier League's most prominent coaching stories.

Gary O'Neil: Sad News as Ipswich Manager Mourns the Passing of His Father.

Source: Getty Images

Gary O'Neil mourns the passing of his dad

In a post addressed directly to his late father on Thursday, September 17, O'Neil reflected on the lessons Graham had imparted throughout his life.

"Thanks for everything, Dad!" he wrote, before elaborating on the profound influence his father had both on and off the pitch.

"You taught me football, you taught me values, and you taught me how to look after everyone that's important to me." He described Graham as an "incredible example" and closed the tribute by saying that he would miss him forever.

Below is O'Neil's Instagram post:

The club moved quickly to offer its support, releasing a statement confirming that everyone at Ipswich Town was deeply saddened by the news.

The Tractor Boys extended their thoughts and love to O'Neil and his family during what is undoubtedly a difficult period.

O'Neil expected to continue touchline duties

Despite the grief he is carrying, O'Neil is anticipated to remain in his role on the touchline as Ipswich prepare for their forthcoming Premier League fixture against Everton.

Before news of Graham's passing emerged, the manager had spoken warmly about where the club currently stands, pointing to a memorable victory over Crystal Palace as one of the highlights of what he described as among the most rewarding chapters of his managerial career.

Watch O'Neil's post-match interview, as shared on X:

According to Flashscore, the 43-year-old tactician has had mixed results across all competitions. He won his opening two matches in the Premier League and EFL Cup.

However, he endured back-to-back defeats to Manchester United and Liverpool before bouncing back against Crystal Palace with a 3-2 win. The winning run could not extend beyond a game as O'Neil's side succumbed to a 4-2 loss in the EFL Cup.

Ronald Koeman’s wife dies after cancer battle

In another sombre publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Bartina Koeman, wife of former Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman, passed away on Tuesday, September 15.

Bartina had battled cancer since 2010, with the disease returning in 2018 before metastases were detected last year.

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Source: YEN.com.gh