The Narcotics Control Commission arrested three suspects allegedly connected to Dutch fugitive Jos Leijdekkers, known as 'Bolle Jos'

NACOC said the arrests followed French customs seizing a drug shipment allegedly tied to a wider network

The Minority in Parliament has separately called for an independent inquiry into Ghana's role as a narcotics transit hub

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has arrested three people suspected of representing and facilitating operations on behalf of Dutch fugitive Jos Leijdekkers, widely known as "Bolle Jos," within the country.

The Narcotics Control Commission arrested three suspects allegedly connected to Dutch fugitive Jos Leijdekkers, known as 'Bolle Jos'

Source: Facebook

The Commission disclosed the arrests in a statement dated 14 September 2026, signed by Acting Director of Public Affairs and International Relations, PNCO Francis Opoku Amoah.

NACOC said the suspects are currently in custody and are assisting investigators looking into their alleged involvement in drug activities.

According to the Commission, the operation was triggered by the reported interception by French customs authorities of a drug consignment allegedly connected to a broader network linked to Leijdekkers.

NACOC added that it would maintain cooperation with both local and international law-enforcement agencies to dismantle the networks, finances and logistics behind the illicit drug trade, while upholding the legal rights of all persons under investigation.

Parliament Calls for Independent Narcotics Inquiry

The arrests coincide with growing political pressure over Ghana's perceived vulnerability to international drug trade.

Days earlier, the Minority in Parliament issued a statement calling for a full-scale independent parliamentary inquiry into what it described as the country's increasing emergence as a narcotics transit hub under the Mahama-led National Democratic Congress administration.

The statement, signed by Rev John Ntim Fordjour, Ranking Member on the Committee on Defence and Interior, cited a string of high-profile incidents over the past 18 months as evidence of a deepening problem.

NACOC sends strong warning to Ghanaian students

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana’s Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) warned that illicit substance networks are increasingly infiltrating Senior High Schools (SHS) and universities nationwide, posing a severe threat to students.

Recent intelligence indicates that illegal substance syndicates are moving beyond street peddling to operate directly within educational institutions.

Speaking on Channel One Newsroom, NACOC’s Head of Public Relations, Francis Amoah, stated that many schools have already enforced strict disciplinary penalties against students for illegal substance offences.

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Source: YEN.com.gh