Acting Commissioner Frederick Opoku raised alarm over what he called severe underfunding of the Rent Control Department

Opoku shared that the Department received only GH¢60,000 to cover 66 offices across Ghana in the first quarter of 2026

The Acting Commissioner called on Finance Minister Ato Forson to review the Department's budget allocation urgently

The head of Ghana's Rent Control Department has gone public with a stark warning: the agency tasked with protecting millions of tenants and landlords across the country is struggling to function because of what he describes as grossly insufficient funding.

Ghana’s Rent Control Department laments underfunding after receiving GH¢60,000 for 66 offices, prompting Acting Commissioner Opoku to appeal to Ato Forson. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Frederick Opoku, the Acting Commissioner of the Rent Control Department, appealed to Adom FM, directing his remarks squarely at the Finance Minister and government officials responsible for budget decisions.

Opoku indicated that the Department received just GH¢60,000 to cover its operations across all 66 offices in Ghana during the first quarter of 2026.

A further allocation in the second quarter brought the cumulative total to GH¢120,000 for the year so far, an amount he argued falls far short of what is needed to run a functioning national institution.

"GH¢60,000 to run Rent Control for three months? What's the meaning of this? The Finance Minister and all of them should listen to this and act on it," he said.

He pressed the point further, questioning how any organisation with 66 branches spread across the country could be expected to operate meaningfully on such a budget.

"For 66 offices, what do you mean? How do you expect Rent Control to function?" he added.

Rent Control boss’s appeal to Ato Forson

Beyond airing his frustration, Opoku used the platform to issue a direct appeal to Finance Minister Ato Forson to revisit the Department's allocation.

He emphasised that the Rent Control Department serves a critical function in Ghanaian society, mediating disputes between tenants and landlords and ensuring that housing rights are upheld.

Without adequate resources, he warned, the Department's ability to respond to complaints and carry out its statutory duties would remain severely compromised.

The Facebook post below contains a video of the Rent Control boss complaining about the budget for the office.

Ato Forson responds to presidency prophecy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson responded positively to a prophecy that he will one day become the President of Ghana.

The prophecy was made by a male resident during a tour of communities in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency, where Dr Forson also served as the Member of Parliament.

As the Finance Minister interacted with residents in the constituency, one of them shouted that he would eventually become Ghana’s president.

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Source: YEN.com.gh