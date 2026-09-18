CID Boss COP Lydia Yaako Donkor gave an update on investigations into TikTok personality Barbara Asantewaa Kodua, popularly known as Ghana Jollof, over allegations of false news

Police allege Kodua falsely claimed there was a near coup d'état at the Jubilee House and made comments considered likely to cause fear and alarm among the public

Investigators say mobile money records show influential persons sent Nurse Salome Awiti Bafo large sums, which she in turn shared with the Ghana Jollof account

The Criminal Investigation Department's boss, COP Lydia Yaako Donkor, has given an update on ongoing police investigations into the TikTok personality known as Ghana Jollof, detailing how money allegedly moved between the account's operator and a nurse arrested in connection with the case.

CID Boss COP Lydia Yaako Donkor details the money trail linked to nurse Salome Awiti Bafo's arrest in the Ghana Jollof case. Image credit: Gh Brains/Ghana Police.

Source: Facebook

The case centres on the anonymous, faceless "Ghana Jollof" account, which has built a large following for its sharp political commentary and criticism of President John Mahama, First Lady Lordina Mahama and members of the ruling NDC.

On September 17, 2026, police declared 40-year-old Barbara Asantewaa Kodua wanted in connection with the account, identifying her as the individual behind it and saying she may currently be hiding in the United Kingdom.

CID Boss details Ghana Jollof investigations

Briefing the media, COP Lydia Yaako Donkor said the update was to provide details on ongoing investigations into incidents of the publication of false news, inciteful comments and offensive conduct involving Kodua, as well as the arrest of Salome Awiti Bafoh, who is currently in police custody following a remand by the court.

She explained that the Ghana Police Service had, for some time, observed the TikTok account, which had been used to issue offensive and inciteful comments as well as publish false news likely to cause fear and alarm. She said:

"Police intelligence revealed the identity of the account owner to be Barbara Asantewaa Koduya, believed to be domiciled in the United Kingdom."

Donkor said Kodua had, over a period of time, used her platform to produce and publish videos containing offensive and inciteful statements with the potential to provoke violence.

Referencing one of the videos under investigation, she said:

"The suspect Barbara Asantewaa Kodia falsely made the claim that there was a near coup d'état in the Jubilee House, amongst other things."

Watch the CID Boss's update on the Ghana Jollof case below.

Money trail links nurse to Ghana Jollof account

Donkor explained that investigations identified Bafo, a Techiman-based nurse, as an individual aiding and abetting Kodua by recruiting people to redistribute and circulate the videos, a relationship she said was confirmed through phone examination and audio interviews establishing a friendship between the two women.

She added that forensic analysis of the devices and mobile money transaction records indicated that highly influential persons in society had transferred significant sums to Bafo, who in turn shared the funds with Kodua.

Prince David Osei criticises police over crackdown

As earlier reported by YEN.com.gh, actor and NPP supporter Prince David Osei publicly criticised the Ghana Police Service, questioning why authorities acted swiftly against those linked to the Ghana Jollof account while, in his view, taking no comparable action against an individual widely understood to be Kevin Taylor.

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Source: YEN.com.gh