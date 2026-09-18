Singapore's Ministry of Manpower has announced the salary threshold foreign workers must meet to bring eligible family members into the country

The requirement applies to Employment Pass and S Pass holders earning a fixed monthly salary assessed individually

Workers cannot pool household income with a spouse or partner to meet the threshold

Singapore has announced the minimum monthly salary foreign workers must earn to sponsor eligible family members for long-term residence in the country under its Long-Term Visit Pass arrangements.

The requirement, set by Singapore's Ministry of Manpower, applies to holders of an Employment Pass or S Pass, including Kenyan nationals and other foreign workers.

Singapore's Ministry of Manpower has announced the salary threshold foreign workers must meet to bring eligible family members into the country. Credit: NurPhoto

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To qualify, an individual must earn a fixed monthly salary of at least S$6,000, equivalent to approximately KSh609,324.

A key aspect of the rule is that the threshold is assessed against the applicant's personal income alone.

Workers cannot combine their earnings with those of a spouse or any other household member to reach the required figure.

To illustrate: if one spouse earns S$3,500 and the other earns S$3,000, their combined household income surpasses S$6,000.

However, neither individual meets the requirement on their own, meaning neither would qualify to sponsor family members under the arrangement.

The nationality of the applicant does not alter the salary threshold. Kenyans and other eligible foreign nationals are subject to the same criteria as all other work-pass holders seeking to bring family to Singapore.

What the Long-Term Visit Pass Covers

The Long-Term Visit Pass allows qualifying family members of certain foreign workers to remain in Singapore for an extended period.

It differs from standard short-term visitor arrangements and is designed for specific family relationships recognised under Singapore's immigration framework.

The categories of family members who qualify vary depending on the type of work pass held by the applicant. Singapore's Ministry of Manpower maintains separate eligibility criteria for different classes of work-pass holders, and workers are required to meet all relevant conditions for the specific family member they intend to sponsor.

To be eligible to apply, a foreign worker must hold either an Employment Pass or an S Pass, earn a fixed monthly salary of at least S$6,000, and satisfy the relevant conditions attached to the family member being sponsored.

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Source: YEN.com.gh