Ghanaian singer Raquel, now known as Eli-Naa, wrote an emotional tribute to UK-Ghanaian rapper Sway DaSafo, recalling their friendship of more than twenty years following his death

On her Instagram page, Raquel shared their final conversation, disclosing that Sway had checked in on her just as he always did throughout their friendship together

Several celebrities, including Ama K Abrebrese and Sarkodie, have also paid tribute to the late rapper, joining Raquel in mourning his sudden and unexpected death

Ghanaian singer Raquel, now known as Eli-Naa, has written an emotional tribute to UK-Ghanaian rapper Sway DaSafo, opening up about the pain of losing a friend she had known for more than two decades.

Ghanaian singer Raquel pens an emotional tribute to her late friend, rapper Sway DaSafo. Image credit: Eli-Naa (Raquel).

Source: Facebook

Sway DaSafo, born Derek Andrew Safo, died at the age of 44, with news of his death breaking on September 17, 2026. His cause of death had not been officially confirmed at the time of reporting.

The UK-based rapper maintained deep ties to Ghana throughout his career, often drawing on his heritage in his music and public identity.

He rose to prominence in British hip-hop, winning a MOBO Award for Best Hip Hop Act in 2005 while still unsigned, before his debut album went on to earn a Mercury Prize nomination.

His career included collaborations with major names such as Akon, Ed Sheeran, Lupe Fiasco and Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, most notably on the track "Lay Away."

News of his death has sent shockwaves through the music industry, drawing tributes from fans and colleagues across both the UK and Ghana.

Raquel joins celebrities mourning Sway DaSafo

Several celebrities, including Ama K Abrebrese and Sarkodie, have paid tribute to the late rapper, celebrating his life and legacy.

Raquel has since joined the growing list of public figures mourning his death.

On her Instagram page, the singer shared details of their final conversation, in which Sway had checked in on her, just as he always did throughout their friendship.

A screenshot of the audio exchange was accompanied by a lengthy caption reflecting on more than two decades of friendship between the pair.

She began by describing how much their bond meant to her, recalling how a brief period of lost contact in 2025/26 ended after she left a comment under one of his posts, prompting him to reach out again.

She wrote:

"You then sent me a voice note to check in on me cause that's what you always did, that's what you do."

She went on to describe how present he had remained in her life despite their busy schedules, calling him one of the few people who consistently checked up on her. She added:

"I think this year has been the tightest year we have ever been, and we talked all the time about health, music, family, GOD, life… I am struggling with this one bro."

Raquel's Instagram post is below

Sway DaSafo's final post before his death

As earlier reported by YEN.com.gh, Sway DaSafo's final public post resurfaced following news of his death, having been shared just 12 days before the announcement.

On September 5, 2026, he posted a photo taken in Accra to mark his 44th birthday, captioning it "Chapter 44," a post that has since taken on deeper meaning for fans piecing together his final weeks.

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Source: YEN.com.gh