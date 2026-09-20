A 52-year-old South African man was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport after police found suspected narcotics in his luggage

The suspect had just arrived on a flight from Accra, Ghana, when he was intercepted during an intelligence-led SAPS operation

His arrest is the third drug mule bust at OR Tambo in three weeks as authorities ramp up anti-smuggling operations

A 52-year-old South African man is in police custody after officers allegedly discovered herroin with a street value exceeding R2 million concealed in his luggage at OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday, 20 September.

The South African Police Service (SAPS), supported by the Border Management Authority (BMA), conducted the intelligence-led operation that led to the suspect's arrest.

South African Man Arrested at OR Tambo Airport With Narcotics Worth Millions From Ghana

Source: Getty Images

He had just disembarked from a flight originating in Accra, Ghana, when officers intercepted him at the airport.

Per a statement on Facebook, search of the suspect's bags uncovered bullet-shaped objects and blocks containing substances that investigators suspect to be herroin.

Preliminary estimates place the street value of the seized substances at more than R2 million, though SAPS said investigations are continuing to determine the full extent of the operation and whether the suspect is connected to a larger smuggling syndicate.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Kempton Park Magistrates' Court later this week to face drug smuggling-related charges.

Third Drug Mule Arrest at OR Tambo in Three Weeks

Authorities confirmed that this latest arrest brings to three the number of suspected drug mules apprehended at OR Tambo International Airport within the past three weeks, reflecting an intensified focus on curbing the movement of narcotics through South Africa's busiest international airport.

SAPS pledged to maintain intelligence-led and targeted operations to disrupt drug smuggling networks operating through the country's ports of entry.

The arrest follows a series of reported drug shipments linked to Ghana, which prompted the Ghanaian presidency to commission an inter-agency task force to investigate the cases.

President John Mahama has directed the task force to submit a roadmap addressing drug smuggling within two weeks.

Separately, French customs officials recently seized coke worth an estimated $260 million inside a shipment traced back to Ghana, underscoring the growing international attention on the country's role in trans-continental drug networks.

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Source: YEN.com.gh