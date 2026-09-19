Blakmuse shared a striking image from Nkrumahfest on September 19, 2026, capturing a formal greeting ceremony on stage

The post spotlighted the daughter and grandchildren of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah participating in traditional dance at the event

The moment drew attention for its celebration of Ghanaian heritage and the enduring legacy of one of Africa's most iconic leaders

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A moment from Nkrumahfest has captured the imagination of social media users after the Ghanaian creative platform shared an image from the event on September 19, 2026, showing members of the Nkrumah family embracing traditional Ghanaian dance and ceremony.

Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s tall grandson meets Aseidu Nketiah at Nkrumahfest. Photo credit: @blakmuse.

Source: Instagram

Dr Kwame Nkrumah's tall grandson honours his legacy

The post, watermarked with the handle @blakmuse, features what appears to be a formal handshake and greeting exchange on a brightly decorated stage, with colourful red, green, and orange panels forming the backdrop.

Those photographed are dressed in a mix of traditional West African attire and casual Western wear, reflecting the cultural blend that characterises the festival.

Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah's statue in Ghana.Photo credit: @ghanaweb.

Source: Getty Images

Nkrumah Family Honours a Living Legacy

What made the image resonate far beyond the event itself was the significance of who was on that stage. The daughter and grandchildren of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana's founding president and one of the most towering figures in Pan-African history, were present and actively participating in the traditional dance rituals of the festival.

For many Ghanaians, watching the Nkrumah lineage engage with the rhythms and customs of their ancestors carried a weight that went well beyond spectacle.

It spoke to something deeper: the idea that some legacies are not simply inherited through memory or monuments but are lived and danced into existence by those who carry the bloodline forward.

The Instagram video is below:

Nkrumahfest as a cultural touchstone

Nkrumahfest has grown into a significant fixture on Ghana's cultural calendar, drawing attendees who gather to celebrate the life and philosophy of Dr Kwame Nkrumah while engaging with the traditions he championed.

The festival serves as both a tribute and a living expression of the Pan-African ideals Nkrumah spent his life advancing.

Seeing his direct descendants participate in that space added a layer of meaning to the 2026 edition that organisers and attendees will not quickly forget.

The Instagram video is below:

Government declares September 21, 2026 as holiday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghana’s Founder’s Day 2026, which will be observed as a statutory public holiday on Monday, 21 September.

The declaration, signed by Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, applies across the country.

The holiday honours Ghana’s founding leadership and requires citizens and businesses to plan ahead for the nationwide observance.

Find out what the Ministry’s announcement means for the public and why the date is significant.

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Source: YEN.com.gh