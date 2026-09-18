A Federal High Court in Abuja convicted Will Jessica Ann after she arrived at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport carrying 5.75 kg of narcotics

NDLEA officers found 14 blocks of narcotics worth N18 million per kilogramme hidden inside two suitcases in her luggage

Ann allegedly used her three-year-old son as cover during airport security checks and denied knowing the narcotics were in her bag

A Federal High Court in Abuja has handed a 25-year prison sentence to Will Jessica Ann, a 38-year-old South African national, after she was found guilty of smuggling 5.75 kilogrammes of narcotics into Nigeria.

Ann pleaded guilty following her arrest on 6 July at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, where she had arrived aboard a Qatar Airways flight from Doha.

A Federal High Court in Abuja hands 25-year prison sentence to Will Jessica Ann, after she was found guilty of smuggling narcotics into Nigeria. Credit: National Drug Law Enforcement Agency

Source: Facebook

BBC reported that officers from the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) recovered 14 blocks of narcotics concealed inside two suitcases she was travelling with. Authorities placed the street value of the seized narcotics at N18 million per kilogramme.

Presiding judge Justice Obiora Egwuatu delivered concurrent sentences of 15 and 25 years on two counts under the NDLEA Act. In his ruling, the judge remarked that "crime does not pay" and stated that the law is not governed by "emotions."

Despite entering a guilty plea, Ann maintained during proceedings that she was unaware the suitcases contained illicit substances. Investigators, however, linked her to a transnational drug smuggling network operating out of Cambodia, according to a report by the BBC. Her partner, Jan Coenraad De Jager, was separately arrested in Johannesburg on 27 July in connection with the same ring.

Authorities also revealed that Ann had allegedly positioned her three-year-old son to accompany her through the airport, an apparent attempt to avoid drawing the attention of security personnel.

Diplomatic Context and a Parallel Case

The conviction arrives at a sensitive moment in relations between Nigeria and South Africa. Nigeria's parliament recently suspended official visits to South Africa amid renewed tensions over the treatment of undocumented immigrants, adding a political dimension to what is, at its core, a criminal matter.

Ann's case has drawn comparisons to that of Ashley Oosthuizen, a South African woman who remains imprisoned in Thailand following her own conviction on drug-related charges, highlighting the vulnerability of South African nationals caught up in foreign drug prosecutions.

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Source: YEN.com.gh