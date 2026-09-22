The Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its morning weather forecast for Tuesday, September 22, 2026

GMet warned of mist, fog and reduced visibility along the coast and in forested and mountainous areas this morning

Thunderstorms and rain are likely to develop across the middle, transition and northern sectors later in the day

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its morning weather forecast for Tuesday, September 22, 2026, warning of cloudy skies, reduced visibility in several zones, and the likelihood of thunderstorms developing later in the day.

According to GMet, most parts of the country will wake up to predominantly overcast conditions.

The GMet lists areas to likely to experience rain and thunderstorms today, September 22, 2026. Photo credit: sarayut Thaneerat/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Coastal communities, forested belts and mountainous terrain are particularly likely to experience mist and fog patches that could significantly reduce visibility during the early hours.

A slight chance of rain has also been flagged for a few locations across southern Ghana this morning.

Afternoon and evening outlook

Conditions are expected to shift as the day progresses. GMet indicates that a combination of sunshine and cloud cover will dominate across the country through the middle of the day.

However, residents in the middle, transition and northern sectors should prepare for thunderstorms accompanied by rainfall during the afternoon and evening, with some activity possibly continuing into the night.

GMet has also issued a marine advisory, rating the state of the sea as ROUGH at level 2. Fishermen, boat operators and anyone with activities planned on open water are advised to exercise caution.

The agency has urged the public to stay safe and take appropriate precautions, particularly in areas prone to flooding or limited visibility during foggy conditions.

Read the morning weather update from the GMet on X below:

ECG announces dumsor schedule for this week

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana had scheduled maintenance work affecting different parts of the country from the week starting September 21.

The power distributor had published notices on September 19 and 20, confirming the planned outages.

The power distributor said the power cuts would allow engineers to work on the faults and improve service delivery.

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Source: YEN.com.gh