Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21 Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21

Global site navigation

Ghana Weather Update: GMet Lists Areas to Experience Rain and Thunderstorms Today, September 22
Ghana

Ghana Weather Update: GMet Lists Areas to Experience Rain and Thunderstorms Today, September 22

by  Salifu Bagulube Moro
2 min read
  • The Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its morning weather forecast for Tuesday, September 22, 2026
  • GMet warned of mist, fog and reduced visibility along the coast and in forested and mountainous areas this morning
  • Thunderstorms and rain are likely to develop across the middle, transition and northern sectors later in the day

PAY ATTENTION: Mark YEN.com.gh as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its morning weather forecast for Tuesday, September 22, 2026, warning of cloudy skies, reduced visibility in several zones, and the likelihood of thunderstorms developing later in the day.

According to GMet, most parts of the country will wake up to predominantly overcast conditions.

Ghana Meteorological Agency, GMet, Ghana weather reports, weather forecast, weather conditions, thunderstorms, rainfall, floods
The GMet lists areas to likely to experience rain and thunderstorms today, September 22, 2026. Photo credit: sarayut Thaneerat/Getty Images.
Source: Getty Images

Coastal communities, forested belts and mountainous terrain are particularly likely to experience mist and fog patches that could significantly reduce visibility during the early hours.

A slight chance of rain has also been flagged for a few locations across southern Ghana this morning.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Afternoon and evening outlook

Read also

ECG shares areas to face 8-hour maintenance dumsor for upcoming week

Conditions are expected to shift as the day progresses. GMet indicates that a combination of sunshine and cloud cover will dominate across the country through the middle of the day.

However, residents in the middle, transition and northern sectors should prepare for thunderstorms accompanied by rainfall during the afternoon and evening, with some activity possibly continuing into the night.

GMet has also issued a marine advisory, rating the state of the sea as ROUGH at level 2. Fishermen, boat operators and anyone with activities planned on open water are advised to exercise caution.

The agency has urged the public to stay safe and take appropriate precautions, particularly in areas prone to flooding or limited visibility during foggy conditions.

Read the morning weather update from the GMet on X below:

ECG announces dumsor schedule for this week

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana had scheduled maintenance work affecting different parts of the country from the week starting September 21.

The power distributor had published notices on September 19 and 20, confirming the planned outages.

Read also

Ghana Meteorological Agency lists areas to experience rain and thunderstorms on Friday, September 18

The power distributor said the power cuts would allow engineers to work on the faults and improve service delivery.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Salifu Bagulube Moro avatar

Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.

Hot:
2026 world cup Uae worker salary Wales vs ghana Canada visa free travel David bromstad