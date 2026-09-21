France-based defender Nathaniel Adjei sustained a hamstring injury during his club's 2-1 Ligue 1 defeat to Le Mans on September 19

The 24-year-old had only recently earned a recall to the Black Stars after more than a year away from the national team

Adjei faces two to three weeks on the sidelines, putting his involvement in Ghana's AFCON qualifying campaign in doubt

Nathaniel Adjei has been forced out of the Black Stars squad for the upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers after sustaining a hamstring injury during Lorient's 2-1 Ligue 1 defeat to Le Mans on Saturday, September 19.

Ghana Face Fresh Setback as Nathaniel Adjei Withdraws From Black Stars Squad. Photo by Jam Media.

Source: Getty Images

Nathaniel Adjei withdraws from Ghana squad

The 24-year-old centre-back started the match at the Stade Marie-Marvingt but had to be withdrawn after 75 minutes.

A subsequent assessment by Lorient's medical team, as reported by GHANASoccernet, indicated he would be sidelined for between two and three weeks.

The timing of the injury is particularly unfortunate for Adjei, who had only just earned a place back in the Black Stars fold after an absence of more than a year from the senior national team.

Ghana coach Carlos Queiroz had named him in his 24-man squad for the September-October international window following an impressive run of form for Lorient in Ligue 1.

His international journey has been marked by injury from the outset. Adjei made his Ghana debut against Niger during the 2025 AFCON qualifiers on November 18, 2024, but lasted just 39 minutes before hobbling off with an ankle problem.

That injury proved serious enough to require surgery in December 2024, keeping him out of action for an extended period before he battled his way back to fitness.

Ghana to begin AFCON qualifiers without Adjei and Kudus

The hamstring setback rules Adjei out of Ghana's opening 2027 AFCON qualifying fixtures.

This comes on the back of Mohammed Kudus withdrawing from the squad. While Kudus is not injured, his decision is said to be based on caution.

Nevertheless, the Black Stars are scheduled to play against Côte d'Ivoire in Bouaké on Thursday, September 24.

The four-time African champions will then host The Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, September 29, before travelling to Morocco for an international friendly against the Atlas Lions on Sunday, October 4.

Fuseini replaces Kudus in late Black Stars call-up

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Derby County forward Mohammed Fuseini had received a late call-up to the Black Stars squad for the 2027 AFCON qualifiers.

The 22-year-old was added to the squad after Mohammed Kudus withdrew ahead of the upcoming qualifiers.

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Source: YEN.com.gh