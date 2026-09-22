The CEO Network Ghana confirmed the passing of Patience Akyianu, Group CEO of Hollard Holdings, in an official statement

Akyianu built a career spanning more than two decades across banking and insurance, including five years as Barclays Bank Ghana MD

She received the Millennium Excellence Award for Finance and Capital Market Excellence in May 2025 at Manhyia Palace in Kumasi

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Patience Enyonam Akyianu, the former Managing Director of Barclays Bank Ghana and Group Chief Executive Officer of Hollard Ghana Holdings, has died.

Former Barclays Bank Ghana MD and Hollard CEO Patience Akyianu reportedly dies. SEY Diaries, Nation Watch

Source: Facebook

Reports of her passing first emerged on Monday, September 21, 2026.

The CEO Network Ghana subsequently issued a formal statement confirming her death, describing her as a distinguished chief executive and a deeply respected voice in Ghana's business community.

"It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our dear friend and distinguished CEO, Patience Akyianu, Group CEO of Hollard Holdings," the organisation stated, extending condolences to her family, colleagues, and loved ones.

The group added that further details would be shared as the family made them available.

Patience Enyonam's career across banking and insurance

Akyianu spent more than two decades shaping Ghana's financial services landscape.

She climbed steadily through the ranks in banking, serving as Finance Director at Barclays Bank Ghana before taking on the Managing Director role, a position she held for five years.

By the time she transitioned out of banking, she had accumulated over 26 years of experience in banking and finance, including 17 years specifically within the banking industry, according to her profile on the Ghana Stock Exchange.

In October 2018, she made a significant career pivot, joining Hollard Ghana Holdings as its inaugural Group Chief Executive Officer.

Her appointment came as the company formalised its structure in Ghana, bringing together Hollard Insurance Ghana and Hollard Life Assurance Ghana under a single group.

During her leadership, she championed efforts to widen access to insurance and strengthen the customer experience.

One of the initiatives that defined her tenure was the Asomdwee insurance product, launched in partnership with the Ghana Enterprises Agency in 2021 to support small businesses across the country.

Patience Enyonam's recognition and legacy

Her work earned her considerable recognition throughout her career.

In May 2025, she was honoured with the Millennium Excellence Award for Finance and Capital Market Excellence at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, a fitting tribute to her decades of contribution to Ghana's financial sector.

Beyond the boardroom, Akyianu was a founding member of the Executive Women Network and the International Women's Forum, Ghana, reflecting her commitment to advancing women in leadership across the continent.

Her reported passing marks a profound loss for Ghana's banking and insurance sectors, where she leaves behind an enduring professional legacy.

The Facebook post announcing the death of Patience Akyianu is below.

Abubakar Sedik reportedly dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the reported death of Ahafo Ano South West District Chief Executive Hon. Abubakar Sedik.

The District Assembly described him as a hardworking public servant who supported development, education and job creation initiatives.

Sedik reportedly died on Sunday evening, shortly after stakeholders met with the Local Government Minister in Kumasi. The circumstances surrounding his death remain undisclosed, with further details expected from his family or the relevant authorities.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh