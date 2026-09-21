An unknown woman reportedly snatched a five-month-old baby from the Cape Coast Bus Terminal at Asafo Market in Kumasi

The suspect was seen sitting near the store before disappearing alongside the sleeping infant

The baby's family reported the incident to the police and urged the public to help locate the missing child

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A five-month-old baby boy has been reportedly stolen from the Cape Coast Bus Terminal at Asafo Market in the Kumasi Metropolis, Ashanti Region, after an unidentified woman fled the scene with the infant on Saturday, September 19, 2026.

The family of the missing child, Akwasi Banahene, disclosed the incident to OTEC News, with the baby's uncle, Osei Kuffour, providing details of the circumstances surrounding the abduction.

A five-month-old baby boy has reportedly been stolen from the Cape Coast Bus Terminal at Asafo Market in the Kumasi Metropolis. Credit: Svetlana Repnitskaya

Source: Getty Images

According to Kuffour, the infant's mother, a food vendor, had placed her sleeping son in front of their store at approximately 5 a.m. while she prepared food nearby.

"The mother is a food vendor and was preparing food around 5 a.m. The child was sleeping and so she left him in front of the store just at the very place she was working," he told OTEC News.

He explained that the mother briefly turned away to retrieve something and, upon returning, found both the baby and a woman who had been sitting close to the store were gone.

"The suspect is a woman we don't know in the area, she was sitting close to the store. The mother had turned from the store to get something but returned to see both the baby and the woman gone," Kuffour added.

Police Notified as Family Seeks Public Support

The suspect is described as a woman believed to be between 37 and 40 years of age. Her identity remains unknown, and she had not been apprehended at the time of publishing.

The family has since lodged a formal report with the police and is appealing to members of the public for assistance in locating baby Akwasi Banahene.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the child or the suspect is urged to contact the nearest police station.

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Source: YEN.com.gh