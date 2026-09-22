Germany has released a fresh update for Ghanaians and other foreigners seeking job opportunities in the country

The latest development highlights several occupations facing significant demand across key sectors

The full list contains important details prospective applicants will want to know before making their move

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Germany has highlighted 31 occupations in high demand as the country continues to seek skilled workers from abroad.

The latest update provides opportunities for international professionals with qualifications and experience in areas facing labour shortages.

Germany lists 31 jobs in high demand for Ghanaians and other foreigners to apply. Photo credit: SOPA Images & Jetta Productions Inc/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Published on the official Make it in Germany portal, the list covers several sectors, including healthcare, medical technology, hospitality, education and social services.

Germany lists 31 jobs in high demand

The occupations identified by German authorities include:

Dental assistants

Medical assistants

Veterinary assistants

Physiotherapists

Occupational therapists

Pharmacists

Radiologic technologists

Surgical technologists

Paramedics

Podiatrists

Dental technicians

Hearing aid acousticians

Opticians

Orthopaedic technicians

Hotel industry experts

Restaurant specialists

Systems catering experts

Event catering specialists

Professional cooks

Early childhood educators

Social pedagogical workers

Social workers

Teachers in selected subject disciplines

The demand also extends to other areas, including software engineering, heavy manufacturing, logistics and specialised crafts.

The occupations reflect Germany's need for both university-educated professionals and workers with vocational qualifications.

Germany opens opportunities to foreign skilled workers

German authorities said international professionals can find career opportunities in professions that are currently in demand.

"Germany opens doors to a future full of opportunities, international professionals will find attractive career opportunities here in sought-after professions."

The country's efforts to attract foreign workers are supported by reforms aimed at making it easier for non-EU nationals to enter the German labour market.

Applicants seeking work visas or residence permits linked to these occupations will generally need to demonstrate completed vocational training or higher education qualifications that meet German recognition requirements.

Some jobs require qualification recognition

The requirements can differ depending on the occupation.

Workers applying for non-regulated professions may benefit from more flexible employment rules, while people seeking to work in regulated professions must generally have their qualifications formally recognised before they can begin working.

Healthcare, education and some technical professions are among the areas where recognition requirements can apply.

Prospective applicants have been encouraged to use official German government portals to check whether their qualifications meet the required standards and to search for available job vacancies.

Germany lists steps foreigners need for IT jobs

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that German authorities had released structured guidance to help international candidates secure jobs in Germany's technology sector.

The advice covered everything from choosing the right application language to assembling a professional submission package.

Foreign applicants also received specific tips on navigating interviews, including options for video and telephone calls.

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Source: YEN.com.gh