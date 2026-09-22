Germany Names 31 Jobs in High Demand for Ghanaians and Other Foreigners to Apply
- Germany has released a fresh update for Ghanaians and other foreigners seeking job opportunities in the country
- The latest development highlights several occupations facing significant demand across key sectors
- The full list contains important details prospective applicants will want to know before making their move
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Germany has highlighted 31 occupations in high demand as the country continues to seek skilled workers from abroad.
The latest update provides opportunities for international professionals with qualifications and experience in areas facing labour shortages.
Published on the official Make it in Germany portal, the list covers several sectors, including healthcare, medical technology, hospitality, education and social services.
Germany lists 31 jobs in high demand
The occupations identified by German authorities include:
- Dental assistants
- Medical assistants
- Veterinary assistants
- Physiotherapists
- Occupational therapists
- Pharmacists
- Radiologic technologists
- Surgical technologists
- Paramedics
- Podiatrists
- Dental technicians
- Hearing aid acousticians
- Opticians
- Orthopaedic technicians
- Hotel industry experts
- Restaurant specialists
- Systems catering experts
- Event catering specialists
- Professional cooks
- Early childhood educators
- Social pedagogical workers
- Social workers
- Teachers in selected subject disciplines
The demand also extends to other areas, including software engineering, heavy manufacturing, logistics and specialised crafts.
The occupations reflect Germany's need for both university-educated professionals and workers with vocational qualifications.
Germany opens opportunities to foreign skilled workers
German authorities said international professionals can find career opportunities in professions that are currently in demand.
"Germany opens doors to a future full of opportunities, international professionals will find attractive career opportunities here in sought-after professions."
The country's efforts to attract foreign workers are supported by reforms aimed at making it easier for non-EU nationals to enter the German labour market.
Applicants seeking work visas or residence permits linked to these occupations will generally need to demonstrate completed vocational training or higher education qualifications that meet German recognition requirements.
Some jobs require qualification recognition
The requirements can differ depending on the occupation.
Workers applying for non-regulated professions may benefit from more flexible employment rules, while people seeking to work in regulated professions must generally have their qualifications formally recognised before they can begin working.
Healthcare, education and some technical professions are among the areas where recognition requirements can apply.
Prospective applicants have been encouraged to use official German government portals to check whether their qualifications meet the required standards and to search for available job vacancies.
Germany lists steps foreigners need for IT jobs
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that German authorities had released structured guidance to help international candidates secure jobs in Germany's technology sector.
The advice covered everything from choosing the right application language to assembling a professional submission package.
Foreign applicants also received specific tips on navigating interviews, including options for video and telephone calls.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.