Photos of Musah Attah, alias 'Kromo', have emerged showing him alongside President Mahama and Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang at official and social events

The Narcotics Control Commission denied that Attah or any of the four suspects charged over the €225 million France narcotics bust belonged to the presidential security detail

New Tafo MP Vincent Ekow Assifuah alleged Attah was part of the presidential security team, but the Presidency has yet to issue any official statement on the matter

New photographs of Musah Attah, widely known by the alias "Kromo" have surfaced online, showing the narcotics bust suspect in the company of President John Dramani Mahama and Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang at what appear to be both official functions and private social gatherings.

Musah Attah 'Kromo', a suspect in the €225m France narcotics bust, is pictured with President John Mahama and Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang. Photo source: Vincent Ekow Assifuah

Source: Facebook

The images, which have been circulating on social media for four days, place Attah visibly within the entourage of Ghana's two most senior leaders.

In one striking photograph, he is seen cutting a cake alongside the Vice President at what appears to be a birthday or celebratory event.

Musah Attah Kromo joins Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang to cut a cake at an event. Photo source: John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

The Presidency has so far issued no statement confirming or denying any association with the suspect.

NACOC rejects claims of presidential security link

New Tafo Member of Parliament Vincent Ekow Assifuah was among the first to allege publicly that Attah had served as part of the security detail for both the President and Vice President.

See Vincent Ekow Assifuah's Facebook post below:

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) pushed back firmly against those claims on Sunday, 20 September.

NACOC Deputy Director-General Alexander Twum-Baah said background checks on all suspects in custody had returned no evidence of any presidential security connection.

"From the background checks that we have done, I don't have any evidence that any of the people that we have in custody, their backgrounds are known to us, and we don't have any of them who are presidential escorts," he said.

He added that anyone making such a claim would need to present themselves and account for the allegation directly.

See another set of Facebook photos of Musah Kromo below:

The €225 million France narcotics bust

Attah is among four Ghanaians facing charges of conspiracy to export narcotics without a licence and the unlawful exportation of narcotics. The other three include East Legon Spa owner, Jessica Hartog.

The four accused appeared before the High Court in Accra on Wednesday, 16 September 2026, and were remanded in custody pending a return date in October.

NACOC announced the initial arrests at Airport, Accra on Saturday, 12 September 2026. Among those charged, one suspect was identified as a businessman or business broker, while another, his fiancée, works as a beautician.

A search of a residence in East Legon led to the arrest of an additional suspect, and investigators later recovered three firearms, ammunition, four luxury vehicles, and a substantial sum of money.

Two days after the East Legon search, on Monday, 14 September, NACOC operatives reportedly made further discoveries linked to the case.

The arrests have drawn renewed scrutiny to security at Ghana's ports. President Mahama recently convened a meeting with the country's security chiefs to address a series of narcotics incidents and directed that a two-week action plan be developed to tighten border controls.

NDLEA arrests businessman over alleged illicit shipments

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Dunu Bethel Ebubechukwu, the Lagos-based herbal tea businessman arrested by the NDLEA over alleged illicit white powder shipments to Saudi Arabia.

The agency said the arrest formed part of a wider crackdown that uncovered major drug consignments across several Nigerian states.

The case drew attention because investigators alleged Ebubechukwu used a legitimate business as a cover for an international operation, while his previous conviction adds another troubling layer to the story.

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Source: YEN.com.gh