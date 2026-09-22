Qatar's Ministry of Interior announced on May 28, 2026, that it was ending the automatic visa extension measure introduced earlier in the year

The free one-month extension had been available since February 28, 2026, covering all categories of expired or near-expiry entry visas

Visa holders in Qatar face penalties for overstaying once standard immigration rules return on June 7, 2026

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Qatar's Ministry of Interior (MoI) announced on May 28, 2026, that it would bring an end to its temporary policy of automatically extending entry visas, with normal immigration rules set to resume from June 7, 2026.

The policy, which had been in place since February 28, 2026, granted all categories of expired or near-expiry entry visas an automatic one-month extension. The measure was processed electronically at no cost, requiring no action from the visa holder.

Qatar ends automatic visa extensions on 7 June 2026, ending free relief. Visa holders face overstaying penalties under standard immigration rules Photo credit: KARIM JAAFAR/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Why Qatar introduced the temporary policy

The MoI originally put the extension arrangement in place in response to travel disruptions affecting the region. Under the policy, visa holders received an additional month of lawful stay without needing to apply, pay renewal fees, or visit any government office.

The measure provided temporary relief for travellers and residents who might otherwise have found themselves in violation of visa conditions during a period of broader regional disruption.

What changes on June 7

From June 7, Qatar will reinstate its full set of standard immigration procedures for all entry visa categories. This includes the normal validity periods that apply to each visa type, the formal renewal process, and the applicable fees.

Anyone currently in Qatar whose visa was extended under the February arrangement must check their status ahead of the June 7 deadline. Those who neither renew their visa nor depart the country before it expires will be subject to financial penalties for overstaying, in line with Qatar's existing immigration regulations.

The MoI has urged all affected visa holders to take the necessary steps before the deadline to ensure they remain in the country lawfully or to make arrangements for their departure in good time.

Qatar announces fee-free special work permit requirements

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Qatar had introduced a special work permit to give certain categories of foreign residents a new route into the country's labour market, with no application fee attached.

The Qatari government labelled the initiative as one that removes one of the most common financial hurdles faced by residents who want to enter the workforce.

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Source: YEN.com.gh