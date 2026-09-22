The Accra Regional Police Command intercepted a truck carrying 175 slabs of suspected narcotics at Abofu on Tuesday

The two suspects allegedly offered a police officer GH¢30,000 to secure the release of the truck and the seized substances

Both suspects and the exhibits remain in custody as police investigate the source and intended destination of the substance ​

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The Accra Regional Police Command has arrested two suspects following the interception of a truck carrying 175 slabs of substances suspected to be narcotics at Abofu, a suburb of Achimota in the Okaikwei North Municipality, on Tuesday, 22 September 2026.

Police arrest 2 suspects after seizing 175 slabs of narcotics at Abofu. Image credit: Crime Zone, Ghana Police Service

Source: Facebook

The truck, which was reportedly en route from Kpandai in the Northern Region to Accra, was stopped by officers during the afternoon. The two suspects were taken into custody along with the seized exhibits.

Suspects allegedly attempted to bribe officer

Following the interception, the two suspects reportedly attempted to have the truck and the substances released by offering GH¢30,000 to an officer involved in the operation.

The officer declined the alleged bribe, and both suspects remained in custody as a result.

Investigations are ongoing into the origin and intended destination of the suspected narcotics.

Pattern of suspected narcotics seizures across Ghana

The Abofu interception is the latest in a series of narcotics-related operations carried out by Ghanaian security agencies in recent weeks.

Earlier in September, the Wa District Magistrate Court remanded two suspects after police seized 192 compressed wraps of a substance in the Upper West Region.

Those suspects were arrested on 6 September following intelligence reports that the substances were being moved from Kumasi to Wa via the Bole enclave.

In August, the Tema Regional Police Command recovered 866 parcels of a white powdery substance, which had been hidden inside sacks of gari at the Tema Port enclave.

Three people were arrested in connection with that seizure, including a 31-year-old Dutch national. Police estimated the value of the haul at approximately US$6.9 million.

More recently, the Narcotics Control Commission announced the arrest of three suspects linked to the network of Dutch fugitive Jos Leijdekkers, widely known as "Bolle Jos."

The development followed the interception by French Customs of roughly 3.9 tonnes of substance concealed within a container of plastic waste that had originated from Ghana.

Both the Abofu suspects and the seized substances remain in police custody while investigations continue.

The press briefing from the Ghana Police Service is below.

South African arrested with Narcotics from Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on a South African man arrested at OR Tambo International Airport after police allegedly found substances worth more than R2 million in his luggage.

The suspect had arrived from Accra, Ghana, during an intelligence-led operation by SAPS and the Border Management Authority.

The arrest is the third suspected drug mule bust at the airport in three weeks, highlighting intensified efforts to disrupt international smuggling networks.

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Source: YEN.com.gh