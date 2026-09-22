MrBeast has reacted to questions about the reported $10 million cost of his development project in Ghana

The project includes a school, teachers’ homes, a clinic, solar power and clean-water facilities

The YouTuber noted that feeding hundreds of pupils for five years was also expensive

American YouTuber and philanthropist MrBeast has responded to an online discussion concerning the reported $10 million cost of his recently completed project in Ghana.

MrBeast responds to questions about the cost of his $10m Ghana project. Image credit: MrBeast

Source: UGC

The content creator, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, attracted attention after unveiling Abna Dakwa Village in the Eastern Region.

Some social media users appeared to assume that the entire amount had been spent solely on constructing a school.

However, an X user identified as Jasper Ziggle shared a breakdown showing that the project involved several major facilities and long-term programmes.

More than a school

The development includes a school capable of accommodating more than 300 pupils and 10 furnished homes for teachers.

It also features a medical clinic, a community marketplace, agricultural facilities and commercial fish tanks.

Two large water towers were constructed to provide clean water, while an off-grid solar system was installed to supply electricity.

The community also received improved sanitation facilities, a football field, a playground and a renovated bridge to help children travel safely to school.

Students attending the school are also expected to receive free meals on every school day for five years.

The feeding programme is being supported by The Rockefeller Foundation and is intended to improve attendance while reducing the pressure on children to work on cocoa farms.

MrBeast reacted to the breakdown

Reacting to the breakdown on X, MrBeast pointed to the cost involved in sustaining the school feeding programme.

He wrote:

“Yeah, 200 meals a year per student for 5 years isn’t cheap lol.”

His response suggested that the widely reported $10 million figure covered the broader community development and its continuing programmes rather than only the construction of the school.

The village reportedly serves about 1,062 residents and was developed after approximately one year of planning and eight months of construction.

Check out the X post below:

The initiative forms part of MrBeast’s efforts to address child labour in cocoa-growing communities by expanding access to education, healthcare, food, clean water and sustainable economic opportunities.

YouTuber MrBeast named chief in Ghana

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that MrBeast had been named “Chief of Development” in Ghana after investing $1 million to transform a local community, which included rebuilding a dangerous school and providing clean water access.

His heartfelt gestures, such as gifting homes to dedicated teachers, showcased the profound impact of his philanthropic efforts, resonating deeply with both the locals and his audience worldwide.

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Source: YEN.com.gh