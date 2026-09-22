The National Security Council Secretariat disclosed that counterfeit currency syndicates used churches and religious offices to hide their printing operations across Greater Accra

A raid on a Klagon church allegedly uncovered a major production and storage facility, with its administrative offices and residential quarters used to run the counterfeiting scheme

Rev. Emmanuel Boakye-Danquah, the man of God linked to the church, is reportedly on the run as authorities continue efforts to track down suspects still at large

A Ghanaian pastor, Rev. Emmanuel Boakye-Danquah, is reportedly on the run following a National Security operation that uncovered an alleged transnational counterfeiting scheme allegedly run out of his church in Klagon.

National Security says a Klagon church's offices and residential quarters were allegedly used to produce and store counterfeit currency. Image credit: AnnaStills/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) disclosed that counterfeit currency syndicates deliberately exploited churches and religious administrative offices to conceal their printing operations, using the premises to mask the noise and vibration from printing machines while also storing materials and finished notes.

It formed part of findings from intelligence-led raids conducted between June 12 and July 24, 2026, targeting transnational and domestic criminal networks.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, September 22, the NSCS said tactical units carried out six coordinated raids across Greater Accra and surrounding districts, resulting in 16 arrests involving both Ghanaian and foreign nationals and the dismantling of four printing hubs.

Pastor's church allegedly used for production, storage

A key raid on June 29 at Lashibi led to five arrests and the seizure of printing equipment, with follow-up intelligence subsequently taking security teams to the headquarters of a religious facility in Klagon.

Searches there reportedly revealed that the church's administrative offices and residential quarters were allegedly being used as a major production and storage facility for the counterfeiting operation.

Authorities reportedly seized counterfeit coupons worth over US$5.2 million, CFA 623 million, and GH¢7.1 million that were yet to be processed and printed, along with one printing machine and two operational vehicles.

Rev. Boakye-Danquah was identified by the NSCS as being at large in connection with the operation, though the allegations against him remain subject to the ongoing legal process.

Watch the video below.

What security agencies seized overall

Across all six raids, security agencies seized four counterfeit currency printing machines, six vehicles, and two motorcycles allegedly used to transport and distribute the counterfeit currency.

They also recovered US$543,000, GH¢196,600, and CFA 60,000 in finished counterfeit notes, alongside a much larger volume of unprocessed materials totalling US$5,293,500, GH¢19,553,700, and CFA 623,550,000 in coupons yet to be printed.

The NSCS said its investigations uncovered a structured criminal network involving transnational facilitators handling cross-border distribution, technical operators running the printing process, and commercial courier riders who used motorcycles to deliver counterfeit notes and coupons.

Mahama flags counterfeiting risk over cedi notes

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, President John Mahama had already flagged counterfeiting risk as a reason Ghana's currency was overdue for a refresh, speaking during his Resetting Ghana Tour in the Upper East Region weeks before this operation.

He explained that countries are generally expected to refresh their currency roughly every ten years, since criminals eventually study existing notes closely enough to learn how to reproduce them.

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Source: YEN.com.gh