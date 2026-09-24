Kofi Baah, a Ghanaian evacuated from South Africa, said the GH₵5,000 government support was not enough for his family of five

Baah said the Foreign Affairs Minister had promised returnees jobs, which was the main reason many agreed to leave South Africa

Four months after returning, Baah said the promised jobs, Ghana Cards and government follow-up had not materialised

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A Ghanaian man evacuated from South Africa has gone on record to say he wishes he had never boarded the flight home.

A Ghanaian man evacuated from South Africa has gone on record to say he wishes he had never boarded the flight home.

Source: Facebook

Kofi Baah, speaking on Max TV in an interview sighted by GhanaWeb on September 24, 2026, said the GH₵5,000 he received from the government upon his return has fallen far short of what he needs to care for his four children, one of whom is completing Senior High School this year.

"Since I returned, I have been living with my four kids, with my firstborn completing SHS this year. The second child is also in basic school. If I had known they [govt] were only going to give us 5,000 cedis, I wouldn't have returned to Ghana," he said.

Baah explained that a portion of the support money went directly towards renting accommodation after the returnees landed in Ghana, leaving even less for daily upkeep.

Jobs Promise That Never Came Through

Central to Baah's frustration is a commitment he says the Foreign Affairs Minister made before the evacuation took place. According to him, the minister assured returnees that the government would help them find employment, and that pledge was the deciding factor for many who agreed to leave South Africa.

"The minister had promised to give us jobs, and that was the main reason why most of us left South Africa," he disclosed.

Four months on, he says that promise remains unfulfilled. Despite submitting his CV as instructed, Baah said he has received no concrete response. Each time he follows up, he is told that his details have been passed on to companies, yet no employer has contacted him. Even the Ghana Card the government pledged to process for returnees has not been delivered.

"I Could Have Stayed and Protected Myself"

Baah acknowledged the danger he and other Ghanaians faced during the anti-immigrant protests in South Africa, but said returnees had developed their own safety systems to manage the risk.

"At least in South Africa, I would have avoided all the attacks and carefully protected myself because most of us were in groups. What we did was that while some of us were indoors, others are stationed outside to monitor the anti-immigrant protest groups, so when they heard of anything or saw them coming, they alerted us to find safety," he concluded.

His remarks raise serious questions about whether the support structures promised to evacuated Ghanaians have been adequately delivered by the authorities responsible for their reintegration.

Nigerian comedian Isaac Nwosu shot dead

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on popular Anambra comedian and media personality Isaac Nwosu, known as Aiza Nwosu, who was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Awka. A second man was killed in a separate location during the same attack, prompting a police manhunt.

According to police, three suspects travelling in a silver Toyota Corolla reportedly followed Nwosu, opened fire and later robbed the second victim. Authorities have appealed to residents for information as investigations continue into the killings.

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Source: YEN.com.gh