Former IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare made a rare public appearance months after President Mahama removed him from office in March 2025

Photos of Dampare posing alongside Ghanaian dancehall star Stonebwoy in New York City began circulating on social media

The unexpected pairing has drawn widespread attention from Ghanaians who had not seen the former police chief publicly in some time

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Former Inspector-General of Police Dr George Akuffo Dampare has resurfaced in public, photographed alongside Ghanaian dancehall star Stonebwoy during what appeared to be a casual gathering in New York City.

Former IGP Dampare makes a rare public appearance in the US, as he links up with Stonebwoy. Image credit: Ghana Police Service, @richdudegh

Source: Facebook

The images, which began making the rounds on social media, show the former police chief and the award-winning musician relaxed and in good spirits, posing alongside a small group of others.

The occasion marks one of the very few times Dampare has been seen publicly since stepping away from his role at the helm of the Ghana Police Service.

Dampare's low profile since leaving office

President John Dramani Mahama removed Dampare from the IGP position in March 2025, subsequently appointing Commissioner of Police Christian Tetteh Yohuno as his replacement.

In the months that followed, Dampare largely retreated from public life, maintaining a noticeably private profile compared to the prominent visibility he enjoyed during his tenure.

As IGP, Dampare became a well-known figure through his consistent engagements on policing, national security, and public safety matters.

His extended absence from public view since leaving office made the New York sighting all the more striking for many Ghanaians who spotted the photos online.

Stonebwoy and Dampare's New York meeting

Stonebwoy has been stateside for activities connected to his music career, though the specific reason for Dampare's presence in New York was not immediately clear at the time the photos emerged.

The pairing of the former police boss and the dancehall star drew considerable interest online, with many reacting to the unexpectedness of seeing the two together.

Some comments focused on Dampare's appearance, with observers noting how he looked after months away from the spotlight, while others expressed genuine surprise at the combination of personalities captured in the frame.

The photos continued to circulate and attract fresh reactions as Ghanaians and fans of both men weighed in on the rare public glimpse of the former IGP.

The X post of former IGP Dampare and Stonebwoy is below.

Dampare attends son's LLM graduation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on former Inspector General of Police George Akuffo Dampare’s appearance at his son Nevlonne Kwaku Dampare’s graduation from the University of Ghana Law School.

Nevlonne earned a Master of Laws in Corporate and Commercial Law after previously completing an LLB at Maynooth University in Ireland.

The ceremony marked one of Dampare’s rare public appearances since leaving office in 2025. The graduation photos attracted widespread reactions online, including congratulations from dancehall musician Stonebwoy.

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Source: YEN.com.gh