Footage of Jessica Hartog, reported owner of Eurospa and Beauty Lounge in East Legon, partying with British rapper Stefflon Don at a Ghanaian nightclub has resurfaced online

Hartog was arrested alongside others over alleged involvement in a narcotics shipment worth €225 million that was bound for France

The TikTok clip has triggered a wave of reactions from Ghanaians reflecting on wealth, envy, and the hidden costs of lavish lifestyles

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A video of Jessica Hartog living it up at a Ghanaian nightclub alongside British rapper Stefflon Don has resurfaced and is making the rounds online, drawing fresh attention following Hartog's arrest over alleged links to a massive drug smuggling operation.

Old footage of Jessica Hartog partying with Stefflon Don in Ghana resurfaces after her arrest. Photo source: @hartogje, @stefflondon, @lolaberniceee/TikTok

Source: Instagram

The clip, originally shared on TikTok by lolaberniceee, was filmed inside what appears to be a dimly lit club or event venue, bathed in colourful stage lighting.

The footage had a handheld, selfie-style energy, capturing the high-energy party atmosphere.

In the video, Hartog beamed with excitement as she and her associates jammed to music alongside Stefflon Don in the nightclub while they filmed the moment on their expensive smartphones.

The British rapper, who first visited Ghana for a music event in 2019, was also spotted showing off an expensive bottle of Dom Pérignon Luminous Champagne.

Jessica Hartog's arrest and drug allegations

Hartog, reported to be the owner of Eurospa and Beauty Lounge in East Legon, Accra, was arrested alongside several others in connection with an alleged narcotics shipment valued at approximately €225 million that was seized in France.

She and her fiancé, socialite Biggs, have been detained alongside Musah Attah, popularly known as "Kromo", and Kweku Otchere by the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) as part of investigations into the matter.

The €225 million narcotics haul was reportedly linked to wanted Dutch national Jos Leijdekkers, also known as “Bolle Jos”.

The accused persons are facing charges of conspiracy to commit a crime and the exportation of narcotics without a licence issued by the Minister of Health.

They were arraigned before the High Court in Accra on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, and remanded in custody for four weeks, while investigations continue.

The four suspects are expected to reappear in court on October 13, 2026.

The scale of the alleged operation has sent shockwaves through Ghana, and the resurfaced footage has only intensified public scrutiny of Hartog's lifestyle.

The resurfaced TikTok video of Jessica Hartog and Stefflon Don partying in a nightclub in Ghana is below:

Reactions to Jessica Hartog's resurfaced video

The clip has prompted soul-searching commentary from viewers, with many using it as a cautionary tale about envying other people's lifestyles.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

POKI ICE POP wrote:

"When they spend, don't be worried wai?"

Mizpah Delali Mizpah said:

"I am sure someone saw this that time and started thinking her man doesn't love her enough. I keep saying, 'Don't envy others because you might not be able to do the things they do to stay that way."

Vivian Kaye added:

"It is why you shouldn't jealousy anyone else's life."

Jessica Hartog's fiancé chill in resurfaced video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Jessica Hartog and her fiancé, Desmond Koranteng Curiel, known as Biggs, whose lavish lifestyle video resurfaced after their arrest.

The couple were detained alongside two others over an alleged €225 million narcotics shipment linked to wanted Dutch national Jos Leijdekkers.

The carefree footage took on a strikingly different meaning following the arrests, with many Ghanaians reacting with disbelief, humour and frustration online.

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Source: YEN.com.gh