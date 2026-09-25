Ghana Meteorological Agency issued an evening forecast warning of thunderstorms spreading across the middle, transition and northern sectors

The coastline is expected to remain partly cloudy through the night, with calm sea conditions recorded along Ghana's shores

Forecasters warned of mist and fog patches likely to form along the coast and over mountainous and forested areas on Saturday morning

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghana's meteorological authorities have warned that thunderstorms and rainfall already affecting parts of the country on Friday evening will extend further into the middle, transition and northern sectors through the night, with intensities expected to vary across affected zones.

Thunderstorms to Hit Middle and Northern Sectors Friday Night. Credit: Adekunle Ajayi/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The forecast, valid from 6PM on Friday, 25th September 2026, indicates that storm activity already in progress will continue to push inland, bringing unsettled conditions to a wider portion of the country before the night is out.

Along the coastline, conditions will be relatively settled compared to inland areas.

Forecasters described the coastal strip as remaining partly cloudy through the evening and into the night, with sea state assessed as calm. Residents along the coast should not anticipate significant disruption from the evening's weather system.

The forecast also covers conditions heading into Saturday morning.

Mist and fog patches are likely to develop along sections of the coastline as well as over mountainous and forested areas, a common occurrence when warm, humid air settles overnight following rain activity.

A chance of slight rain in some locations has also been noted for the early morning hours.

Residents in the affected inland zones are advised to take precautions given the threat of thunderstorms, which can be accompanied by lightning, strong winds and localised heavy downpours.

Those in forested and highland areas should also prepare for reduced visibility on Saturday morning due to the anticipated fog and mist.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh