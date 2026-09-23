Faris Y. Asad arrived in Ghana in August 2026 to take up the role of Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Accra

Asad brings over two decades of diplomatic experience, including a posting as Consul General in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

The newly appointed diplomat most recently directed North African Affairs at the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs in Washington, D.C.

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Faris Y. Asad assumed the position of Deputy Chief of Mission at the United States Embassy in Accra, in August 2026, bringing with him more than two decades of diplomatic service across multiple continents.

Prior to his arrival in Accra, Asad held the role of Director of North African Affairs within the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs at the Department of State in Washington, D.C.

Faris Y. Asad assumed the position of Deputy Chief of Mission at the United States Embassy. Credit: U.S. Embassy Accra

Source: Twitter

Asad entered the US Foreign Service in 2004 and has since accumulated postings across some of the world's most diplomatically complex environments.

Between 2021 and 2024, he served as Consul General at the US Consulate General in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, concurrently representing the United States to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

Before that, from 2018 to 2020, he was Political Chief at the US Embassy in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

Within the State Department's Washington headquarters, Asad worked as a Senior Watch Officer in the Operations Center and as Special Assistant to the Under Secretary for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs, where his responsibilities covered Middle East affairs and efforts to counter violent extremism.

Field Postings Across Three Regions

His field assignments span a broad geographic range. He served as Assistant Information Officer in Amman, Jordan, and as a Public Diplomacy Officer embedded with a Provincial Reconstruction Team in Mosul, Iraq.

Additional postings took him to Kathmandu, Nepal, and Sanaa, Yemen.

He also completed a temporary assignment in Turkey as a Public Diplomacy Officer for the Syria Transition Assistance Response Team (START).

Asad holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and a Juris Doctor, both from the University of Toledo in Ohio.

He is proficient in Arabic and has a working knowledge of Russian. He is married to Kaya Ikuma, and the couple have one son.

Embassy offered consular services in Cape Coast

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the US Embassy in Ghana announced its decision to conduct consular outreach events.

The aim was to offer limited passport acceptance services in two regional cities in September 2026.

The Embassy said eligible US citizens were to submit passport renewal applications at both locations using Form DS-82.

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Source: YEN.com.gh