Two women who previously dated Phil, the prime suspect in phone dealer Terry's death, have come forward to share their personal experiences with him

One ex-girlfriend shared that Phil contacted her just two weeks before the incident, pressuring her to visit after two years of no contact

The other ex said Phil's secretive behaviour and lies about being a soldier were red flags that drove her to end the relationship

Two women who say they once dated the man identified as Phil, the prime suspect in the death of Accra phone dealer Nana Yaw Kyere, widely known as Terry, have spoken publicly about their experiences with him, painting a complicated picture of the person now accused of involvement in a calculated killing.

Two alleged ex-girlfriends share troubling details about Phil, prime suspect in phone dealer Terry’s death. Image credit: Gossips24 Avenue/YouTube

Source: UGC

Terry, a mobile phone trader from the Circle area of Accra, was found dead on the morning of Thursday, September 24, 2026, in Teshie.

He had reportedly told his pregnant partner he was stepping out briefly to buy something, but had in fact travelled to meet another woman.

Before going silent, he managed to send a WhatsApp message to a close friend saying he had been "set up" and shared his location, though the location was later deleted from the conversation.

A family member confirmed to CDR Africa on X that there were signs someone had attempted to burn his body before it was discovered.

His Honda Civic was later recovered, and at least three suspects were taken into custody by the Ghana Police.

Phil, described as a church member who had been posing as a fake soldier, reportedly admitted his role in the crime shortly after police interrogation.

Phil's alleged ex-girlfriend recalls final contact

During a TikTok live session, one alleged former girlfriend indicated that Phil had reached out to her just two weeks before Terry's death, after more than two years of no communication.

She said he was insistent about visiting her in Takoradi and suggested the two could reconnect in person.

"That was the last time I spoke with him, just the last two weeks," she said.

She admitted struggling to reconcile the Phil she knew with the accusations now being made against him, describing him as a quiet individual who rarely spoke up.

She added that it would have been unusual to find him at home on Sundays because he was "always at church."

Second alleged ex-girlfriend saw warning signs early

A second woman who also allegedly dated Phil offered a starkly different account of who he was in private.

She described the relationship as difficult from the start, saying he was deeply secretive and withheld a great deal from her during their time together, which ultimately led her to walk away.

She also alleged that Phil had claimed to be a soldier, a lie she saw through early in the relationship.

When that claim was later confirmed to be false amid the current circumstances, she said she was not entirely surprised.

Meanwhile, a close friend of Terry who spoke to Gossips24 Avenue on YouTube reflected on the painful irony of how the young trader lost his life, describing him as a lively and warm person who would be sorely missed.

"He was a very good guy. Terry was a good guy. You will never miss a moment with Terry. Never," the friend said.

Phil’s alleged ex-girlfriends opened up in the YouTube video below.

Phil, suspect in Terry's murder case, allegedly confesses

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the mobile phone trader from the Circle area of Accra, Nana Yaw Kyere, widely known by his street name Terry, has been found dead in Teshie, with the prime suspect behind his death allegedly confessing to the crime after police questioning.

According to a close friend of Terry who spoke to Gossips24 Avenue on YouTube on September 24, 2026, the suspect, identified as Phil, allegedly admitted within minutes of being pressured by the Ghana Police that he was the mastermind behind the gang responsible for Terry's death.

Phil was also described as a church member who had reportedly been posing as a fake soldier.

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Source: YEN.com.gh