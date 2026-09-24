The Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its morning weather forecast for Thursday, September 24, 2026

GMet warned of mist, fog, and a chance of thunderstorms across several parts of Ghana during the day

The agency also flagged rough sea conditions, urging Ghanaians to take precautions

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its morning weather forecast for Thursday, September 24, 2026, alerting Ghanaians to a mixed bag of conditions expected to unfold throughout the day.

According to GMet, the early hours of Thursday will bring mist and fog patches to coastal areas and parts of the forest and mountainous zones, all under predominantly cloudy skies.

The GMet lists areas to experience thunderstorms and rain on September 24, 2026. Photo credit: sarayut Thaneerat & Westend61/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Residents in the upper regions should also be aware of a chance of thunderstorms developing from late morning onwards.

As the day progresses into mid-morning and the afternoon, the agency anticipates mostly sunny weather with occasional cloud cover spreading across the country.

Thunderstorms and rain likely by late afternoon

GMet warned that the latter part of the day could bring more unsettled weather. From late afternoon through the evening, thunderstorms and rain of varying intensities are expected to affect parts of the country, particularly the transition and northern sectors.

Fishermen and maritime workers have been put on notice, as the agency classified the state of the sea as "Rough", signalling potentially dangerous conditions for those operating along Ghana's coastline.

GMet urged all Ghanaians to stay safe and take the necessary precautions as conditions shift throughout the day.

Read the morning weather update from the GMet on X below:

ECG to cut power for 7 hours in Central Region

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that ECG had announced a fresh power outage affecting several communities in the Central Region.

The temporary disruption was scheduled for Thursday, September 24, 2026, as the power distributor carried out maintenance work.

The full list of affected areas and the outage schedule had also been released.

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Source: YEN.com.gh