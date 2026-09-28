A viral video showing a student brandishing a cutlass on campus triggered the arrest of four Ada Senior High Technical School students in May 2026

Oscar Amemasor, 20, and Emmanuel Senunya, 18, faced charges of assault and abetment of assault after changing their initial not-guilty pleas

The Ada West District Court handed down its ruling just as the students received their WASSCE results ahead of university entry

Two students of Ada Senior High Technical School have been convicted by the Ada West District Court after footage of one of them wielding a cutlass and threatening classmates spread rapidly on social media in May 2026.

Court convicts Ada Senior High Technical School students in viral cutlass video. Image credit: Caspar Benson/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Oscar Amemasor, 20, and Emmanuel Senunya, 18, were each charged with assault and abetment of assault against a fellow student.

The pair initially entered not-guilty pleas but later reversed course, prompting the court to convict them on their own admissions.

Rather than a custodial sentence, the court ordered both students to sign a 12-month bond committing them to good behaviour.

Police response to the viral video

The two formed part of a group of four students arrested by the Tema Regional Police Command after officers encountered the footage at approximately 12:10 a.m. on May 22, 2026.

A night patrol team was dispatched to the school without delay, and all four students identified in the video were apprehended with the cooperation of school authorities.

In a statement signed by ASP Dede Dzakpasu, Head of Public Affairs, the Tema Regional Police Command urged students to channel disagreements through established school structures rather than resort to violence or intimidation.

The command also called on parents and school authorities to reinforce supervision, discipline, and guidance to safeguard order across all campuses.

Lawyer speaks on students' arrests

The students' lawyer, Enock Teye Sewornu, told Citi News that the decision to change their pleas was made with their futures firmly in mind.

He noted that the timing of the ruling was particularly significant given that both young men had just received their examination results and were on the verge of entering university.

"So, they were convicted, and they were to sign a bond to be of good behaviour for 12 months. So, finally, they are free. In fact, they are students who have just received their results and are about to enter university," Sewornu stated.

He described the outcome as a considerable relief for both the students and their families, adding that they would now be free to continue their academic journeys.

Six Aggrey Memorial students arrested, details

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that six students of Aggrey Memorial Senior High School in the Central Region of Ghana were arrested for allegedly attacking a final-year student of Adisadel College in Cape Coast.

According to a report sighted on Citinewsroom, the incident occurred at around 3 p.m. last Friday (February 20, 2026).

A statement issued on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, by the Public Affairs Unit of the Central Regional Command stated that the victim, identified as Rexford Owusu-Ansah, was attacked at Pedu Junction while returning to campus with two friends.

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Source: YEN.com.gh