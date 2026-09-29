The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology released admission letters for its BA History programme on Monday, September 28, 2026

Voice of KNUST announced that successful applicants can access their letters through the online portal they used during the application process

The admission letters contain key details about each applicant's programme of study and outline the next steps in the enrolment journey

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has released admission letters for students who applied to its Bachelor of Arts (BA) History programme for the 2026/2027 academic year.

KNUST releases admission letters for BA History applicants for 2026/2027. Image credit: KNUST

Source: Facebook

Voice of KNUST made the announcement on Monday, September 28, 2026, as the university continues rolling out admission decisions for prospective undergraduates.

How applicants can access their letters

Students who have been offered a place on the programme are advised to log in to the same online application portal they used when submitting their applications.

Once inside the portal, successful applicants can view and download their admission letters directly.

KNUST had previously announced undergraduate admissions for the 2026/2027 academic year, with BA History listed among the programmes under the College of Humanities and Social Sciences.

What the admission letter contains

The admission letter is a critical document for any incoming student, as it carries specific details about their offer, their chosen programme of study, and any conditions attached to their admission.

Applicants are urged to read through the letter carefully and follow all instructions provided regarding the steps that follow.

The university's official admission portal remains active and accessible for anyone with questions about the 2026/2027 intake process.

For BA History applicants who have been waiting anxiously to confirm their status, Monday's release marks a significant milestone on their path to beginning university life at KNUST.

The Facebook post by Voice of KNUST is below.

KNUST releases reporting date

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on KNUST’s reporting date for freshmen entering the 2026/2027 academic year. The university has scheduled their arrival for 13 October 2026, following the release of its admission list.

Applicants who missed out on admission may still have options through fee-paying and parallel routes. The additional pathways have prompted debate about access and fairness in university admissions.

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Source: YEN.com.gh