A tenant with GH¢10,000 annual rent due in 12 months would need to save about GH¢833 every month

Starting late increases the pressure, with someone who has only six months left needing roughly GH¢1,667 monthly.

Keeping rent savings separate from everyday spending could make it easier to reach the target before the deadline

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For many tenants in Ghana, rent becomes stressful not because the amount is impossible to raise, but because saving is often delayed until the payment deadline is close.

How saving GH¢833 monthly could help tenants prepare for GH¢10,000 annual rent. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

A tenant whose annual rent is GH¢10,000 and is due in 12 months can make the burden easier by breaking the amount into smaller monthly savings.

Dividing GH¢10,000 by 12 months means the tenant would need to save approximately GH¢833.33 every month to have the full amount ready by the end of the year.

For easier budgeting, the tenant could round the figure up to GH¢850 or GH¢900 monthly. Saving slightly more than the exact amount can also provide a small cushion for unexpected expenses.

Starting early reduces pressure

The earlier a tenant starts saving, the lower the monthly pressure.

For example, someone who begins saving 10 months before the rent deadline would need to put aside GH¢1,000 every month.

If the person waits until only six months remain, the required monthly savings would increase to about GH¢1,667.

A tenant with just three months left would need to save roughly GH¢3,333 every month, which may be difficult for many workers.

This shows why treating rent savings like a monthly bill can make a major difference.

Time left Monthly amount needed 12 months GH¢833 10 months GH¢1,000 6 months GH¢1,667 3 months GH¢3,333

Separate rent money from daily spending

One simple approach is to keep rent savings in a separate bank account, mobile money wallet or savings product that is not regularly used for daily expenses.

A worker paid monthly could transfer the rent amount immediately after receiving their salary rather than waiting until the end of the month.

For someone earning GH¢4,000 monthly, saving GH¢833 towards rent would represent about 21% of their income before accounting for food, transport, utilities and other expenses.

Tenants should therefore consider whether their current rent is sustainable based on their earnings.

Someone expecting a GH¢10,000 rent bill next year does not necessarily need to find the entire amount at once.

Saving roughly GH¢833 every month for 12 months can gradually build the full amount while reducing the financial pressure that often comes with rent deadlines.

700 homes in Saglemi housing project

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the government, which said that financing arrangements are being considered to help prospective homeowners meet the required 10% initial deposit and access longer-term mortgages.

The first 700 homes at the Saglemi Affordable Housing Project are expected to be completed by March 2027, with another 800 units targeted before the end of the year.

Ghanaians have been told to get ready once applications formally open, although official house pricing and registration dates have not yet been disclosed.

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Source: YEN.com.gh