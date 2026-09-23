Jessica Hartog’s last visible Instagram post before her arrest was shared on July 1 during her visit to Marrakech, Morocco

The Eurospa and Beauty Lounge owner posed at Nobu Marrakech in a colourful pink dress while displaying her luxury handbag

Hartog has since been remanded alongside three others over their alleged involvement in the €225 million narcotics case linked to France

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Jessica Hartog, the reported owner of Eurospa and Beauty Lounge in East Legon, has attracted attention following her arrest in connection with the alleged €225 million narcotics case.

Eurospa owner Jessica Hartog’s final Instagram post before her arrest trends. Image credit: Hartogje

Source: Instagram

Before news of her arrest emerged, Hartog maintained an active presence on social media, where she occasionally shared glimpses of her lifestyle, travels and fashion.

Hartog enjoyed time in Morocco

Her last visible Instagram post, dated July 1, showed her enjoying time at Nobu Marrakech in Morocco. She posed beside a glass wall overlooking a swimming pool while wearing a flowing pink patterned dress.

Hartog completed her appearance with a red luxury handbag, a wristwatch and other accessories.

She captioned the photos:

“I’m still doing fly sh*t when the cameras cut, and that’s the difference.”

The post attracted hundreds of likes and several comments from her followers. Nothing in the publication suggested the legal situation that would emerge more than two months later.

Hartog arrested with fiancé

Hartog, 34, was arrested at Ashale Botwe on September 12 alongside her fiancé, businessman Desmond Koranteng Curiel, popularly known as Biggs.

The two were subsequently charged alongside Musah Attah and Kweku Otchere over an alleged attempt to export nearly four tonnes of suspected narcotics from Ghana to France.

The consignment, reportedly concealed among plastic waste, was intercepted by French customs officials at the port of Dunkirk on September 10.

Check out the Instagram post below:

The four accused persons appeared before the High Court in Accra on September 16 and pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against them.

They were remanded into lawful custody and are expected to return to court on October 13, 2026.

In her caution statement, Hartog reportedly described herself as Curiel’s fiancée and maintained that she was unaware of the nature and details of his business activities.

Authorities have not publicly disclosed the precise role she allegedly played in the case. Investigations are continuing, and all four accused persons remain legally presumed innocent unless proven guilty by the court.

NDLEA arrests businessman over alleged illicit shipments

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Dunu Bethel Ebubechukwu, the Lagos-based herbal tea businessman arrested by the NDLEA over alleged illicit white powder shipments to Saudi Arabia.

The agency said the arrest formed part of a wider crackdown that uncovered major drug consignments across several Nigerian states.

The case drew attention because investigators alleged Ebubechukwu used a legitimate business as a cover for an international operation, while his previous conviction adds another troubling layer to the story.

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Source: YEN.com.gh